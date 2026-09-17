Bogotá Authorities Investigate Mysterious Deaths of Two Women Found in Bosa Apartment

Bogotá Authorities Investigate Tragically Discovered Deaths in Residential Complexes

On Wednesday, September 16, 2026, the tranquility of a residential housing complex in the neighborhood of San Bernardino XXII in the southwestern locality of Bosa, Bogotá, was shattered by the discovery of two women found dead inside an apartment. Local units of the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá responded to the scene at the Parques de Bogotá – Alcaparros residential complex, initiating an urgent forensic and criminalistic probe alongside the Sijín.

The incident has left neighbors and investigators grappling for answers as forensic examiners evaluate contrasting hypotheses ranging from accidental gas poisoning to suicide. Compounding the community’s grief, this tragedy echoes a strikingly similar multi-fatality case reported just weeks earlier in the neighboring locality of Kennedy.

Inside the Bosa Apartment Scene

When police officers entered the residence shortly after 1:00 p.m. on September 16, they encountered a desolate scene with the bodies of two women lying in different rooms. According to the preliminary police report, the first woman, aged 66, was located in the hallway of the apartment. The second woman, aged 39, was found resting on a bed inside a bedroom.

Initial assessments by criminalistics personnel confirmed that neither of the victims showed any visible signs of external violence. Because physical trauma was ruled out in the initial physical inspections, investigators immediately turned their attention to environmental and internal factors that could explain the sudden double fatality.

The bodies were subsequently transferred to the Instituto Nacional de Medicina Legal y Ciencias Forenses, where formal autopsies are expected to determine the definitive medical causes of death.

Weighing Potential Causes: Gas Inhalation Versus Tragic Hypotheses

Without immediate evidence of a violent assault or forced entry, investigators outlined two primary working hypotheses for the Bosa tragedy. The first theory focuses on a potential accidental poisoning caused by a gas leak, poor interior ventilation, or a malfunctioning household appliance that may have led to a dangerous accumulation of carbon monoxide.

The second line of inquiry considers a possible suicide. According to reporting by journalist Gato Gómez, responding officers discovered a label-free plastic container inside the bedroom where the 39-year-old woman lay, alongside a brownish liquid residue observed on one of her hands.

Authorities have emphasized that these scenarios remain strictly preliminary. Officials continue to comb through the apartment and interview residents of the complex to reconstruct the final hours of the two inhabitants.

Parallel Tragedies Stun the Capital

The Bosa discovery comes on the heels of another unsettling multiple-death investigation in the Colombian capital. On the night of Thursday, September 3, 2026, three members of the same family—two women and a man aged 67, 32, and 44—were found lifeless inside an apartment on the third floor of a residential building in the Casablanca Sector IV neighborhood of the Kennedy locality.

Photo: publimetro.co

Residents raised the alarm after noting the prolonged absence of the apartment’s occupants. Metropolitan Police units, emergency services, and the Cuerpo Oficial de Bomberos de Bogotá secured the area upon entry.

Lieutenant Colonel Julián Felipe Cetina Rodríguez, the garrison officer for the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá, confirmed that the deceased individuals were closely related family members. During the technical inspection of the Kennedy apartment, judicial police recovered various documents and medications. Investigators are currently analyzing whether any of the recovered writings function as farewell letters and are testing the pharmaceuticals to establish their origin and relevance to the deaths.

Next Steps for Forensic Investigators

As Bogotá’s law enforcement agencies await the comprehensive toxicological and pathological results from Medicina Legal, both the Bosa and Kennedy cases highlight the complex nature of indoor residential death investigations where external violence is absent.

Photo: infobae.com

The final determination from medical examiners will dictate whether criminal investigators must pursue further legal proceedings or close the files on what appear to be deeply distressing domestic tragedies.

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