British Antarctic Survey researchers image living fish cells at 0°C

Researchers at the British Antarctic Survey and the University of Cambridge have captured the first high-resolution images of living Antarctic fish cells operating near 0°C. Using a specially modified microscope, scientists discovered that the Antarctic spiny plunderfish manages extreme cold through hyperfused mitochondrial networks and enlarged acidic waste-processing bodies.

Antarctic plunderfish spend their entire lives in the Southern Ocean, where water temperatures hover between -1.8°C and 2°C. In environments this cold, standard cellular machinery faces extreme stress. Chemical reactions decelerate, and the molecular folding processes required to build working proteins encounter severe disruptions.

Microscopy Breakthrough at Sub-Zero Temperatures

Studying live, cold-adapted cells has long posed a technical roadblock. Standard fluorescence microscopes operate at higher ambient temperatures, causing cold-loving cells to degrade rapidly while yielding only low-resolution imaging data. To bypass this limitation, engineers at the University of Cambridge’s Department for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology developed a specialized microscopy system capable of maintaining sub-zero sample temperatures without sacrificing optical resolution.

Using this apparatus, researchers examined cultured skin and fin cells from the Antarctic spiny plunderfish (Harpagifer antarcticus). For baseline comparison, the team also cultured cells from the shanny (Lipophrys pholis), a temperate fish species found in shallow waters around the United Kingdom. This experimental run marked the first successful cellular culturing of an Antarctic fish species, establishing a new framework for polar biology research.

The Protein Misfolding Crisis and Mitochondrial Adaptation

At low temperatures, protein synthesis encounters significant hurdles. Dr. Francesca van Tartwijk, a cell biologist with the British Antarctic Survey and the University of Cambridge leading the study, explained the mechanics of this molecular challenge:

Photo: iflscience.com

“Protein isn’t just something we eat – it’s a critical part of basic cell biology. Proteins start off as long chains of molecules called amino acids, a bit like a string of beads. These chains then fold themselves into a precise shape, almost like origami, and this shape determines everything about what a protein can do. Low temperatures – like in the Southern Ocean – slow down and disrupt this process – and make mistakes in the folding more likely. A misfolded protein is useless at best, but can be really harmful, so these cold-adapted cells need ways of dealing with them.”

Under the new microscope, the plunderfish cells revealed distinct structural adaptations designed to mitigate this protein crisis. Plunderfish cells packed significantly more mitochondrial material than their temperate shanny counterparts. Furthermore, many of these mitochondria stretched into elongated, interconnected structures forming a “hyperfused” network. This configuration likely compensates for the high energetic cost of operating in extreme cold while safeguarding mitochondrial integrity.

The team also observed enlarged acidic bodies clustering around the nucleus. These structures include autolysosomes, which function as cellular recycling bins to dismantle damaged components. Their enlarged scale suggests that the cells maintain a heavy workload to purge misfolded or damaged proteins generated by thermal stress.

Cellular Speed Versus Whole-Body Metabolism

While macro-level observations of Antarctic marine life consistently show sluggish metabolisms, extended lifespans, and slow developmental rates, the microscopic imagery revealed a different reality. Internal cellular transport did not operate in slow motion. Mitochondria within the plunderfish cells moved at speeds comparable to, and statistically slightly faster than, those observed in temperate fish cells.

Photo: bas.ac.uk

By mapping these cellular mechanics, researchers gain vital baseline data for understanding how polar species might respond to rising sea temperatures and shifting ocean conditions across the Southern Ocean ecosystem.