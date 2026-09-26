Damien John Shaw kills children and takes his own life in Bali home

An Australian family vacation in Indonesia turned into an unimaginable nightmare on September 25, 2026, culminating in a double murder-suicide inside a southern Bali home. Damien John Shaw, 56, killed his four-year-old daughter, Laura, and six-year-old son, Archie, before taking his own life. The tragic sequence unfolded while the children’s mother was away from the property, alerted only when she heard her young daughter crying desperately during a phone call that abruptly disconnected.

The mother’s growing panic drove her to remotely access the home’s closed-circuit television system. What she witnessed on the live stream remains a parent’s ultimate horror: Shaw chasing four-year-old Laura through the rooms of the Bali residence. Audio captured by the system revealed the terrifying reality of the pursuit, with the little girl heard shouting, “I love you, Daddy,” as her father hunted her down.

Bali police investigators examining the horrific timeline believe that six-year-old Archie was already dead by the time this pursuit took place. Bali police spokesman Senior Commander Ariasandy offered insight into the grim sequence during local inquiries, stating that investigators theorize Shaw attacked the young boy first, leaving Laura to witness the violence and desperately attempt to flee for her life.

Mental Health Struggles and Financial Strain

In the wake of the tragedy, details regarding Shaw’s deteriorating state of mind began to emerge from acquaintances. A close friend of Shaw revealed that the 56-year-old had been struggling significantly with his mental health during their recent interactions. According to reports from Australian outlets including Perth Now, Shaw had explicitly mentioned wanting to end his own life after suffering a devastating financial blow, having recently lost $140,000 in a business venture.

Photo: dispatchtimes.com

Fearing for the safety of her children after the phone call cut out, the mother had urgently contacted a local worker to check on the property. Tragically, the intervention arrived too late. First responders and local authorities discovered the bodies of Laura, Archie, and Damien John Shaw inside the southern Bali home, sealing an unmitigated catastrophe born from acute personal and financial distress.

Seeking Help in Times of Crisis

Tragedies rooted in severe mental health crises and despair highlight the critical need for accessible support systems across international borders. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, overwhelming financial stress, or thoughts of self-harm, help is available.

As this heartbreaking investigation continues to reverberate through communities in Australia and Indonesia, the focus remains on the innocent lives lost and the profound importance of recognizing the warning signs of severe psychological distress before it is too late.