Moody’s Downgrades Botswana’s Sovereign Credit Rating to Baa2.

Moody’s Ratings has downgraded Botswana’s long-term issuer ratings in local and foreign currencies from Baa1 to Baa2, citing a persistent weakening of fiscal resilience. This marks the second downgrade for the southern African sovereign in under a year, leaving its debt tier just two notches above speculative grade.

The Bottom Line The Rating Cut: Moody’s lowered Botswana to Baa2, reflecting structural damage to public finances driven by weak diamond markets.

Moody’s lowered Botswana to Baa2, reflecting structural damage to public finances driven by weak diamond markets. Debt Trajectory: Government gross debt is projected to hit 41% of GDP by fiscal year 2027, up from 31% in 2025.

Government gross debt is projected to hit 41% of GDP by fiscal year 2027, up from 31% in 2025. Stabilized Outlook: The ratings agency shifted the outlook from negative to stable, pointing to institutional buffers and foreign exchange reserves covering roughly six months of imports.

Diamond Market Slump Drags Down Sovereign Balance Sheet

Long regarded as an economic success story on the African continent, Botswana’s fiscal health has taken a heavy hit from a prolonged downturn in the global diamond market. Economic uncertainty and the rising popularity of lab-grown diamonds have depressed natural diamond demand. Diamonds traditionally account for roughly one-third of national revenue and three-quarters of the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

According to Moody’s, falling mining receipts, lower-than-expected transfers from the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), and underperforming fiscal revenue measures have severely strained the government’s budget. These pressures have fueled steady accumulation of sovereign debt, eroding historical financial reserves.

Fiscal Projections and Debt Burdens Through 2027

Despite recent revenue-raising measures and tighter expenditure controls implemented by Minister of Finance Ndaba Gaolathe, credit metrics continue to deteriorate. Moody’s forecasts that the government’s gross debt burden will reach 41% of GDP by fiscal year 2027, a steep rise from the 31% recorded in fiscal 2025. Debt-to-GDP levels could approach 50% by the end of the decade if current structural headwinds persist.

Botswana Fiscal Metrics and Projections Metric Fiscal Year 2025 Fiscal Year 2027 (Projected) Gross Government Debt 31% of GDP 41% of GDP Budget Deficit ~downward trend of GDP ~downward trend of GDP Interest Payments Not Available of revenues

Budget deficits are expected to narrow only gradually, shifting over the same forecast window. Meanwhile, interest payments on debt are projected to consume a portion of government revenues by fiscal 2027.

Balancing Structural Pressures With Institutional Stability

While the rating was trimmed to Baa2, Moody’s concurrently shifted the credit outlook from negative to stable. This adjustment indicates that risks are currently balanced at the lower rating tier. The decision reflects Botswana’s underlying institutional strength, domestic capital market depth, and robust foreign exchange reserves that cover approximately six months of import needs.

Governance continuity following the peaceful 2024 political transition, paired with a manageable external balance sheet, provides the sovereign with adequate buffers to absorb short-term execution risks. However, Moody’s warned that further negative rating actions could be triggered if the government significantly increases debt-funded investments in De Beers—a transaction Anglo American aims to finalize in the final quarter of the year—or if domestic revenue collection continues to underperform.