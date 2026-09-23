California College Football Star Ja’Marion Grace Dies in Crash, 2 Teammates Injured

A fatal car crash on a Bay Area highway has claimed the life of 19-year-old Ja’Marion Grace, a freshman defensive back for the College of San Mateo football program, according to officials and local reports. Two of his teammates who were also inside the vehicle sustained injuries during the early Sunday morning incident.

Crash Details on Highway 101

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According to officials cited by KRON4, the crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 101 near the Yerba Buena Road exit in San Jose. The vehicle lost control, resulting in Grace being ejected from the car. Two other members of the College of San Mateo football team were inside the vehicle at the time and suffered injuries.

Grace, affectionately known to family and friends as “Pop,” was a freshman playing defensive back for the team. The program holds a 3-1 record so far this season, with Grace having recorded a tackle during the team’s Sept. 12 victory over Butte.

Community and Team Mourning

The College of San Mateo released a statement on Tuesday honoring the freshman’s impact on the locker room. “Pop wasn’t just a teammate — he was a brother. He lit up every room he walked into with his infectious energy and smile,” the statement read, as reported by local outlets. “Whether he was dancing in the locker room, cracking jokes in team meetings, or showing up for his teammates off the field, Pop gave everything he had each and every day.”

Photo: nypost.com

Family members gathered for a memorial held in Vacaville on Tuesday. Ashley Grant, Grace’s mother, shared her grief with KRON4, stating, “He was a young man trying to find his way, but he was determined. He was dedicated, and he had so much life ahead of him.”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist with funeral expenses. Among the contributors is Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, an alumnus who played for the College of San Mateo in 2017 and donated $1,000 to the fund, according to coverage of the fundraiser.

Investigation and Next Steps

Authorities have not yet released the exact cause of the vehicle losing control on Highway 101, and an investigation by local law enforcement remains ongoing. The College of San Mateo athletic department is offering support resources to grieving players and students as the team prepares to continue its season.

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