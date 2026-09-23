Xbox Restructures Studios: Obsidian Joins Bethesda Amid New Layoffs

Xbox’s ongoing corporate reset has officially landed its latest blow, with a memo and corporate restructuring shifting acclaimed developer Obsidian Entertainment under Bethesda. Announced on September 22, 2026, the sweeping Microsoft shakeup includes 268 additional job cuts and a major franchise re-routing that places into new hands.

Here is the kicker, though—while the cuts continue to gut the broader division, Bethesda boss Jill Braff is insisting that Obsidian will retain its distinct creative identity despite the absorption.

The Bottom Line

The Cuts Continue: Microsoft’s latest round on September 22, 2026, includes another 268 developer jobs, bringing the company closer to completing its aggressive structural reset.

Microsoft’s latest round on September 22, 2026, includes another 268 developer jobs, bringing the company closer to completing its aggressive structural reset. Obsidian Moves to Bethesda: The studio behind Grounded, The Outer Worlds, and Avowed now reports directly to Bethesda, collaborating on an upcoming Fallout project while keeping its leadership intact.

The studio behind Grounded, The Outer Worlds, and Avowed now reports directly to Bethesda, collaborating on an upcoming Fallout project while keeping its leadership intact. Franchise Realignment: Halo Studios has been stripped of its namesake franchise, with the next mainline Halo game, Sea of Thieves developer Rare, and Age of Empires developer World’s Edge moving under Activision.

Inside the Corporate Reset: Obsidian’s New Home Under Bethesda

The math behind Microsoft’s gaming division tells a sobering story. Following early July announcements that laid off 1,600 employees and divested from studios like Double Fine, the late-September cuts have targeted core development pipelines across the board. But the most culturally seismic shift involves Obsidian Entertainment.

Long beloved for crafting Fallout: New Vegas, Obsidian is now officially folded into Bethesda’s ecosystem. According to a memo distributed to staff by Bethesda boss Jill Braff, the studio’s leadership team—headed by Feargus Urquhart—will remain at the helm. Braff sought to quell developer anxiety over potential relegation to support-studio status, confirming that Obsidian is actively working on a new Fallout project in tandem with Bethesda Game Studios.

“The creative identity and strengths that make Obsidian distinct will remain at the core of their studio and work,” Braff wrote in the memo viewed by industry outlets. The structure reinforces a franchise-led model while clarifying accountability across both organizations.

Halo Studios Stripped and Activision’s Expanding Footprint

Meanwhile, Halo Studios will be relegated to supporting the existing community and live games in-market.

Photo: ign.com

Xbox Studio Reorganization Summary (September 2026) Studio / Franchise Previous Oversight New Reporting Structure / Fate Obsidian Entertainment Xbox Game Studios Moved under Bethesda; collaborating on a new Fallout project. Halo Studios & Halo Franchise Xbox Game Studios (Internal) Halo development moved to Activision; studio reduced to community support. Rare & World’s Edge Xbox Game Studios Moved under Activision’s operational umbrella. Ninja Theory Xbox Game Studios Facing a consultation on a proposed studio closure after deals fell through.

The Fallout Roadmap and Unanswered Questions

For players tracking the future of role-playing games, the new reporting lines clarify some timelines while muddying others. Bethesda Game Studios remains heavily focused on The Elder Scrolls 6, while Fallout 5 sits firmly in pre-production alongside confirmed plans for remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.

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Yet, the corporate reshuffle leaves glaring omissions regarding Obsidian’s proprietary franchises. Current official communications make no mention of future entries or content expansions for Avowed or The Outer Worlds, suggesting that Microsoft’s financial reset has narrowed the studio’s focus almost entirely toward collaborative franchise output.

Where do you think these studio mergers leave independent creative risks in modern gaming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.