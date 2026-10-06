California Credit Union Offers Higher Yields on 13-Month Certificates

California Credit Union has introduced a 13-month share certificate offering a higher dividend yield, backed by an accuracy date of October 5, 2026. The short-term savings product requires a minimum opening deposit and balance of $1,000, funded exclusively through new money deposits from both new and existing members.

New Money Requirements for 13-Month Certificates

Term Length: Fixed 13-month duration with a rate subject to change upon maturity.

Fixed 13-month duration with a rate subject to change upon maturity. Deposit Constraints: Requires a minimum opening balance of $1,000 utilizing new money only, alongside a share account with a par value to establish membership.

Requires a minimum opening balance of $1,000 utilizing new money only, alongside a share account with a par value to establish membership. Account Access: Available for standard share certificates as well as 13-month IRA and business share certificates, managed via digital banking.

Dividend Mechanics and Membership Rules

The dividend offering requires strict adherence to institutional parameters outlined by California Credit Union. The product is positioned as a short-term vehicle designed to capture yield without direct equity exposure. Dividends accrue based on the $1,000 minimum balance requirement, though account fees may reduce overall earnings.

Members must maintain a foundational share account with a par value to establish baseline membership privileges. The credit union enforces penalties for early withdrawals, meaning depositors allocating funds into the 13-month term must consider their need for liquidity.

Parameter Specification Advertised APY Higher dividend yields Term Length 13 Months Minimum Opening Deposit $1,000 Eligible Account Types Standard, IRA, and Business Share Certificates

Operational Limits on New Money Deposits

The offering carries specific operational boundaries regarding fund origins. Accounts must be initiated using new money rather than existing institutional balances. The promotional rate remains available for a limited time, and any accumulated yields are subject to standard account fee reductions.

Upon reaching the 13-month maturity threshold, the certificate rate is subject to change. Account holders retain management capabilities through digital banking infrastructure throughout the lifecycle of the short-term deposit vehicle.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.