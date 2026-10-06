Ireland House Price Inflation Hits 3.5%, Among Lowest in Euro Zone, Says Eurostat

Ireland recorded a 3.5 per cent annual increase in owner-occupied housing prices during the second quarter, placing the nation among the lowest rates of house price inflation in the euro zone, according to Eurostat. Across the 27-member bloc, prices rose by 4 per cent in annual terms between April and June, while Ireland’s quarterly increase stood at 0.7 per cent.

Ireland Housing Inflation Trails Euro Zone Average

Slowing Momentum: Ireland’s annual owner-occupied housing inflation reached 3.5 per cent in Q2, trailing the euro zone average of 4 per cent.

Ireland’s annual owner-occupied housing inflation reached 3.5 per cent in Q2, trailing the euro zone average of 4 per cent. Quarterly Shift: Quarter-on-quarter prices grew by 0.7 per cent, exactly half of the wider monetary union’s 1.4 per cent average.

Quarter-on-quarter prices grew by 0.7 per cent, exactly half of the wider monetary union’s 1.4 per cent average. Supply Pressures: The Economic and Social Research Institute projects 39,200 new homes would be built in 2026 and just under 40,500 in 2027 against government targets.

Ireland Price Growth Sits Below Most European Trends

Eurostat’s latest owner-occupied housing price index excludes homes bought as investments. Within this framework, Ireland’s 3.5 per cent annual growth figure sits below the broader European trend. Only five euro zone jurisdictions registered lower rates during the same period: Luxembourg at -1.7 per cent, France at 1.5 per cent, Belgium at 1.8 per cent, Slovenia at 2 per cent, and Finland at 2.4 per cent.

Conversely, the steepest upward price movements occurred across different regional markets. Croatia reported an increase of 12 per cent, followed by Bulgaria at 11.7 per cent, Lithuania at 10.8 per cent, and Portugal at 10.6 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Ireland’s 0.7 per cent uptick confirmed that the domestic property market is experiencing a notable cooling phase compared to the wider euro area.

Jurisdiction / Metric Annual Inflation Rate (Q2) Quarter-on-Quarter Change Euro Area Average 4 per cent 1.4% Ireland 3.5% 0.7% Luxembourg -1.7% N/A Croatia 12 per cent N/A

Dublin House Prices Show Slowest Growth Since 2020

These European statistics align with independent domestic findings. A recent report from property website Daft.ie indicated that new and second-hand house prices rose by 3 per cent in the year leading up to September, representing roughly half the inflation rate recorded twelve months prior.

Dublin experienced an even sharper deceleration. Prices in the capital rose by just 0.8 per cent in the year to September, marking the slowest rate of increase recorded since 2020.

ECB Rate Hikes Push Borrowing Costs Higher

The slowdown in price growth has been linked to expectations of higher borrowing costs with the European Central Bank in the process of raising interest rates amid an uncertain geopolitical backdrop.

A global bond market sell-off is simultaneously pushing up borrowing yields across multiple jurisdictions. Across the euro area, loans carrying an initial fixed-rate period of ten years or longer rose by 8 basis points to reach 3.43 per cent in August. Surging government bond yields are widely expected to push consumer loan rates higher still.

Construction Targets and ESRI Forecasts

Despite softening price metrics, the domestic housing market continues to contend with severe supply shortages. The Economic and Social Research Institute recently forecasted that 39,200 new homes would be built in 2026, followed by just under 40,500 in 2027.

However, the institute warned that planning permissions have failed to rise sufficiently to support a sustained expansion in construction output. The government maintains a target of approximately 300,000 new home completions between 2025 and 2030, a delivery pace not observed since the Celtic Tiger era.

Countering these cautious institutional forecasts, several industry leaders maintain that current state policies are adequate to achieve an output of 50,000 units annually. Over the past twenty-four months, policymakers have altered design standards, revised rent regulations, and lowered value-added tax rates on new builds to encourage private investment back into the Irish property sector.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.