Pat and Dave Hughes celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary after six decades of marriage, sharing three children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren while remaining proudly divided over the Liverpool and Everton football rivalry, as reported by BBC News.

Celebrating Sixty Years at St Joseph’s Hospice

The couple marked their diamond wedding anniversary on Friday after getting married in October 1966, according to Yahoo Life.

Staff at St Joseph’s Hospice in Thornton, Sefton—where Dave has been receiving treatment—congratulated the couple on the milestone.

Pat and Dave also received a personal congratulatory message from the King and Queen Camilla.

A Football Rivalry That Lasts a Lifetime

BBC reported that Pat and Dave find themselves on opposite sides whenever Liverpool plays Everton.

“We’ve got different personalities, but they gel together. I think that’s why it’s lasted so long,” Pat said, as noted in the coverage by Yahoo Life. “One thing we disagree on is Liverpool and Everton. On derby day, that’s one day we are never in agreement.”

Photo: yahoo.com

Support From Staff at St Joseph’s Hospice

The milestone celebration took place at St Joseph’s Hospice, where the residential care team ensured both partners were looked after during the anniversary. Pat highlighted the dedication of the staff in the BBC report, noting that they cared for her just as attentively as they cared for Dave.

Anniversary Detail Reported Fact Milestone Diamond Wedding Anniversary (60 Years) Location St Joseph’s Hospice, Thornton, Sefton Family 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren Official Recognition Personal message from the King and Queen Camilla

The couple continues to reside at the hospice, balancing their shared family history with their enduring sporting rivalry.