Santiago is South America’s Easiest City to Walk, per BookRetreats.com

Santiago, the capital of Chile, ranks as the eighth-best destination globally and the easiest city to walk in South America, according to the Vacation Happiness Index by BookRetreats.com, as reported by semana.com. The study evaluates wellness factors including exercise, sunlight, and proximity between major urban attractions.

Urban Walkability and Distance Metrics in Santiago

The Latin American capital secured its standing due to short walking distances between landmark sites in the city center. Semana.com reported that pedestrians can reach a dense cluster of cultural and historical locations in approximately 72 minutes of continuous walking.

Key sites within this central zone include the Plaza de Armas, the Palacio de La Moneda presidential residence, the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes, and Parque Almagro. Beyond the historic center, municipal areas such as Las Condes offer distinct pedestrian itineraries passing through the Centro Cultural Las Condes, Parque Araucano, and Parque Juan Pablo II near Metro Manquehue.

City Global Rank Region Key Walking Metric Athens 1st Europe Top global pedestrian index score Santiago 8th South America 72 minutes between central landmarks

Methodology Behind the Vacation Happiness Index

The international ranking was developed in conjunction with clinical psychologist Natalie Dattilo-Ryan, a specialist in holistic happiness associated with Harvard. Researchers evaluated approximately 50 cities worldwide across multiple wellness indicators.

Physical exercise served as a primary subcategory, measured by calculating the literal distance between monuments and points of interest. Shorter transit gaps between destinations yielded higher scores in the index. Urban infrastructure traits in Santiago—such as a relatively flat terrain, well-maintained sidewalks, integrated green spaces, and pedestrian bridges crossing major highways—contributed to the city’s overall scoring.

Global Context and Regional Standings

Santiago shares space on the broader global list with cities including Athens, Helsinki, New York, Zurich, Prague, Rome, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Brussels. Atenas claimed the first position globally in the evaluation.

Within South America, four destinations placed in the top 50 worldwide for travel in 2027, with two located in Argentina. Santiago emerged as the regional leader for pedestrian accessibility among major capitals, offering foot-based transit across a metropolitan area home to more than seven million residents.