Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan Activate Joint Defense Pact Against Houthi Attacks

On October 5, 2026, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan activated their joint defense pact during an emergency meeting in Riyadh, agreeing to deploy military forces to Saudi territory amid a sharp escalation of Houthi rebel attacks originating from Yemen.

From Political Pact to Ground Deployment in Riyadh

When leaders signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement in August 2026, the framework stood primarily as a broad instrument for mutual deterrence. The initial text left specific troop contributions and military obligations undefined. That changed earlier this week when the Makkah Defense Alliance convened an emergency session in the Saudi capital. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif transitioned the treaty from a political commitment into a practical military deployment.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan hold Mecca Defence Pact Talks In Riyadh As Regional Tensions Rise

The agreement dictates that an armed assault against any single member nation constitutes an attack against all three. While the activation does not immediately place Turkish or Pakistani infantry on the front lines inside Yemen, it embeds foreign military capabilities directly within Saudi borders. As France 24 reported, the alliance shifts from a distant security guarantee into an active presence on the ground.

The operational pivot coincides with a renewed surge in violence. Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea claimed responsibility for launching a large volume of missiles and drones targeting critical infrastructure across the kingdom. The strikes reportedly struck the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Abha regional airport, a Saudi Aramco refinery in Rabigh along the Red Sea coast, and the Khamis Mushait air base.

Saudi Houthi War: Pakistan, Turkey Agree To Send Forces To Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks

Differentiating Capabilities Across Three Regional Powers

The alliance draws together three distinct military architectures.

Country Strategic Role Key Military Asset Saudi Arabia Regional anchor and target of insurgent strikes Turkey NATO member Pakistan Nuclear-armed state

The collective defense model mirrors traditional multi-state security pacts where external aggression against one state triggers shared obligations. During Monday’s talks, officials reiterated that individual state security forms an inseparable component of the broader trilateral arrangement.

Turkiye, Pakistan agree to military deployment to Saudi Arabia | AJ #shorts

Protecting the Holy Sites of Mecca and Medina

The stakes extend beyond secular economic infrastructure. Last week, the Saudi-led coalition reported that Houthi projectiles targeted an electrical substation in Medina, a critical node supplying power to the Prophet’s Mosque. Condemnations from Riyadh, Ankara, and Islamabad quickly highlighted threats to both Mecca and Medina.

Defending these sanctuaries grants the Saudi monarchy essential regional legitimacy as the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites. Following the emergency summit, the Saudi defense minister emphasized total solidarity among the three capitals in safeguarding the kingdom and its sacred geography.