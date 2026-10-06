Schneider Electric to Buy Software Maker PTC for $22.6 Billion

Schneider Electric agreed to buy industrial software maker PTC for $205 per share in cash, valuing the equity at roughly $22.6 billion and total enterprise value at $23.7 billion. The transaction represents a 42.3% premium to PTC’s previous close and stands as the largest acquisition in Schneider Electric’s history.

The all-cash agreement, announced before market hours on October 5, 2026, brings together Schneider’s heavy-duty power supplies, switches, and cooling systems with PTC’s engineering software portfolio. PTC is widely known for its Creo application, which engineers use to design hardware components such as car parts and medical devices, alongside software tools for product lifecycle management.

PTC Shares Surge 33 Percent After News

Investors rushed into PTC following the news, propelling the stock up 33% in a single session to close near $192.26 on the Nasdaq exchange. The massive repricing brought the shares close to Schneider’s $205 offer price, though a small gap remained as traders weighed the timeline and conditions for completion. Founded in 1985, the Boston-based software provider counts more than 7,000 employees and serves more than 30,000 customers. PTC posted $2.7 billion in revenue and earnings of $6.14 per share for the year ending September 30, 2025, with free cash flow climbing to $857 million. Prior to the acquisition announcement, shares in the enterprise software vendor had declined about 30 percent over the past year, trading near the bottom of its five-year range at roughly 12 times forward EBITDA.

Why Schneider Wants PTC: A $22.6 Billion Software Deal | World In 30 #Shorts

While PTC shareholders celebrated the premium, Schneider Electric shares dropped roughly 9.6% in Paris trading. Market participants voiced caution over the sheer size of the buyout, the heavy premium offered, and broader software sector valuations amid ongoing artificial intelligence market uncertainty. The transaction wiped out close to €15 billion ($17 billion) from Schneider’s market capitalization in early trading, while analysts at Jefferies noted that AI disruption fears have depressed software valuations and allowed the French company to acquire PTC at a decade-low valuation.

Schneider Electric Expands into Product Design Software

For Schneider Electric, the purchase bridges a gap in its existing software capabilities by expanding upstream into product design and engineering. Company executives view the deal as a way to combine industrial data management with heavy hardware operations. The French company generated about $45 billion in revenues in 2025, with approximately 80 percent derived from sales of hardware and related services. Michael A. Cusumano, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, pointed out that the buyout reflects intense competition in the enterprise software sector.

PTC Rises on Schneider Electric’s $23.7 Billion Takeover Deal | Closing Bell

“Together, we are creating the industry’s most complete Software & AI powerhouse and highest-quality portfolio bridging the physical and digital worlds.” Olivier Blum, Chief Executive of Schneider Electric

The acquisition builds on a series of moves by Schneider to capitalize on soaring demand for datacenter power and cooling infrastructure. Adding PTC allows Schneider to inject software-defined automation into power systems early in the design stage, helping customers optimize both products and energy infrastructure. Ken Wong, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co., observed that Schneider operates primarily as a manufacturing company and is well-positioned to use these new software capabilities.

Matthew Donen, a director of equity research at Morningstar, noted that the combination makes solid strategic sense by filling a clear gap upstream in product design and engineering, though he cautioned that a transaction of this magnitude inherently introduces integration risks.

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Schneider Issues Shares and Debt to Fund Deal

To fund the record transaction, Schneider plans to issue new shares worth €5 billion to €6 billion under an existing shareholder authorization, alongside new debt of €16 billion to €17 billion, resulting in equity dilution for existing shareholders. As part of its capital allocation strategy, Schneider expects to pause share buybacks in 2027 and 2028 before accelerating purchases to complete its ongoing €2.5 billion to €3.5 billion program by the end of 2030.

Both corporate boards unanimously approved the definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger executed on October 4, 2026, which includes a $700 million termination fee payable by PTC under specific circumstances, such as terminating the pact to accept a superior offer or following a recommendation change by its board. Executives from both companies expect the acquisition to close by the third quarter of 2027.

Schneider Electric’s $22.6 Billion Software Move