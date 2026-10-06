General Cherry’s Sweetheart UAV at coding stage

Ukrainian company General Cherry has advanced its fixed-wing Sweetheart reconnaissance drone to the coding stage, with mass production anticipated soon following combat testing and an operational flight range exceeding 150 kilometers.

Ukrainian manufacturer General Cherry showcased its unmanned aerial systems at the DroneX 2026 exhibition in London, held from 29-30 September, providing a status update on its fixed-wing Sweetheart design intended for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. According to advisor to the company’s CEO Oleksandr Soloshchenko, speaking to Janes, the Sweetheart is currently in the process of being coded, which will open the door for exports once this is completed. If there is demand and if we get the approval, we will be able to distribute it, Soloshchenko told Janes. Earlier statements from General Cherry indicated that the Sweetheart was scheduled for public introduction in the final quarter of 2026, paired with another fixed-wing strike platform known as the Baby Cloud.

Specifications and Combat Testing of the Sweetheart UAV

According to Hryshyn, the Sweetheart builds upon General Cherry’s previous fixed-wing unmanned aircraft models and stands out as a leading technological achievement in its category. The aircraft is designed to stay airborne for up to three hours while remaining completely undetected from low altitudes. Hand-launched, easy to operate, with a flight range of over 150 km, invisible from an altitude of just 50 m, and several times cheaper than comparable systems – this is our new Sweetheart reconnaissance drone! Hryshyn stated.

Because the system costs several times less than comparable reconnaissance systems, it reduces losses if it is destroyed.

The Sweetheart has many features, but the key ones are the ability to stay airborne for up to three hours, be completely undetected and be used for the most demanding reconnaissance missions deep behind enemy lines. Yaroslav Hryshyn, co-founder of General Cherry

General Cherry’s Expanding Unmanned Lineup at DroneX 2026

Also present on the stand was the company’s Bullet interceptor.