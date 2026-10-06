Resident and advocates link Meta and QTS data centers to water issues

As massive data centers multiply globally to fuel artificial intelligence and cloud computing, local communities face acute environmental burdens, most notably staggering water consumption and contaminated local wells.

AI Data Centers Deplete Water and Pollute Watersheds

Water Depletion: AI-driven data centers utilize millions of gallons daily for evaporative cooling, with global consumption projected by studies to reach billions of gallons.

AI-driven data centers utilize millions of gallons daily for evaporative cooling, with global consumption projected by studies to reach billions of gallons. Environmental Fallout: Construction runoff introduces sediment and chemical flokulants into local watersheds, while intensive server cooling operations risk straining municipal water tables and local aquifers.

The Water Crisis Outside the Server Room

When Beverly Morris retired in 2016, she settled into a quiet rural community in Georgia surrounded by trees and silence. As bbc.com reported, Morris now carries buckets of water to flush her toilets and fights persistent sediment clogging her kitchen pipes.

Morris attributes the degradation of her private well directly to the construction and operation of the nearby facility owned by Meta, Facebook’s parent company. This localized friction mirrors a broader national trend where rapid digital expansion collides directly with municipal resource limits.

Photo: identitasunhas.com

Global Data Centers Rely on Evaporative Cooling Systems

The physical footprint of cloud infrastructure contradicts the intangible branding of digital storage. Over 10,000 data centers operate globally, with the highest concentration in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany. Because these processor-dense facilities generate intense operational heat, operators rely heavily on evaporative cooling systems.

On peak summer days, a single facility can exhaust millions of gallons. According to research cited by CNBC Indonesia, Cornell University researchers led by Fengqi You noted that U.S. data centers could consume 731 miliar hingga 1.125 miliar liters of water annually—an amount equivalent to the entire annual drinking water supply of New York City.

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Construction Runoff Pollutes Georgia Waterways

In Georgia, where humid climates offer natural cooling advantages that attract infrastructure developers, environmental advocates monitor the downstream consequences. Gordon Rogers, Executive Director of the Flint Riverkeeper advocacy group, sampled local waterways alongside volunteer George Dietz near a construction site operated by Quality Technology Services (QTS). The collected water appeared turbid and brown, indicating heavy sediment runoff and potential chemical flokulants used in construction to prevent soil erosion.

Beyond construction runoff, operational cooling presents chemical management challenges. CNBC Indonesia reported that closed or evaporative systems frequently utilize biocides such as chlorine dioxide or bromine to prevent biological growth in warm, damp server environments. While small quantities dissipate safely, the immense scale of multi-million gallon daily usage risks introducing concentrated chemical pollutants directly into nearby rivers, lakes, and aquifers if wastewater management protocols fail.

Corporate Mitigation Strategies and Future Outlooks

Technology operators face increasing pressure to balance digital expansion with environmental stewardship. Will Hewes, head of global water stewardship at Amazon Web Services (AWS), stated that the company aims to replenish more water to local communities than it consumes by 2030.

Meanwhile, industry organizations are working to standardize efficiency metrics. Hendra Suryakusuma, Chairman of the Indonesia Data Center Provider Organization (IDPRO), noted that operators are increasingly adopting frameworks like Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) to optimize liquid consumption. Despite these efficiency pushes, academic experts emphasize that the infrastructure trajectory remains fixed. Rajiv Garg, a cloud computing professor at Emory University in Atlanta, acknowledged that while the short-term strain on resources is substantial, the path forward relies entirely on smarter cooling architecture, enhanced rainwater capture, and sustainable energy integration to support the demands of artificial intelligence.