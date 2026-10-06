Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Georg Nagel Win Nobel in Medicine for Optogenetics

American psychiatrist and neurologist Karl Deisseroth alongside German researchers Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work in optogenetics, a discipline using light to control specific neurons and map complex brain circuits associated with neurological and psychiatric disorders.

It was reported this Monday that the three scientists will share a prize of 12 million Swedish kronas, roughly equivalent to US$1.192 million. The breakthrough centers on channelrhodopsin, a light-sensitive protein found in a unicellular alga, which Deisseroth successfully transformed into a precise cellular switch for nerve cells.

Karl Deisseroth wins Nobel Prize in Medicine along with Hegemann and Nagel | EL PAÍS

From Algae to Neural Circuits

The journey toward this year’s Nobel Prize began in 2000 when Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel discovered the channelrodopsin protein on the surface of a unicellular alga that moves toward light. When exposed to blue light, this specific protein opens an ion channel, triggering an electrical impulse. The researchers realized that introducing this protein into other cell types granted those cells the ability to respond directly to light stimuli.

Karl Deisseroth took that discovery a step further by turning channelrodopsin into a functional switch for nerve cells. By introducing the protein into specific neurons within the brains of mice and applying a blue light beam, he could turn those neurons on or off. This method allowed researchers to identify, isolate, and even alter neural circuits tied to specific behaviors, memories, and fears. Consequently, scientists could manipulate or erase specific memories in laboratory mice using light alone.

The optogenetics framework offers a more precise level of intervention in neuroscience. Optogenetics allows researchers to stimulate narrow, specific groups of neurons at the exact speed these cells use to communicate. This temporal and spatial accuracy has transformed how laboratories study complex phenomena like addiction, depression, and Parkinson’s disease.

Recipient Affiliation Key Contribution Karl Deisseroth Stanford University (USA) Converted channelrodopsin into a light-activated neural switch Peter Hegemann Humboldt University (Germany) Co-discovered channelrodopsin in unicellular algae Georg Nagel University of Würzburg (Germany) Co-discovered channelrodopsin in unicellular algae

Translating Optogenetics to Human Medicine

Beyond mapping brain circuitry, clinical applications of optogenetics are moving out of the laboratory and into human trials. The Nobel Assembly noted that researchers have taken initial steps toward utilizing optogenetics as a therapeutic intervention. Clinical trials are currently underway to restore vision in patients blinded by retinitis pigmentosa, a disease that destroys the light-sensitive rods and cones of the eye.

The treatment strategy involves introducing a specialized protein into the damaged regions of a patient’s eye. Patients then wear specially designed glasses that emit light to activate these engineered, algae-derived proteins, partially restoring visual perception. Beyond ophthalmology, light-gated neural control helps researchers understand how the nervous system interacts with peripheral organs like the heart and gut.

The announcement marks the first of the annual Nobel Prize unveilings this week, setting the stage for the Physics prize on Tuesday and the Chemistry prize on Wednesday. In 2025, the Medicine prize went to Americans Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell alongside Japan’s Shimon Sakaguchi for their discoveries regarding peripheral immune tolerance and regulatory T cells.