Eva Burešová officially registers Saija as second given name

Czech singer and actress Eva Burešová has officially added the name Saija to her legal records, transitioning her metal-focused artistic alter ego into an official second given name following confirmation from the registry office.

Eva Burešová Registers Saija as Second Given Name

Eva Burešová received an official registry letter confirming no linguistic objections to registering “Saija” as her second given name.

The singer initially adopted the name for her inner voice before applying it to her new heavy metal musical direction, including the single “Mlč”.

Public reaction was sharply divided, prompting Burešová to defend her personal choice against online criticism on social media.

Official Confirmation From the Registry Office

The transition began when Eva Burešová received an official letter confirming that local authorities processed her request. As reported by CNN Prima NEWS, the key sentence in the official document stated: “There are no objections from a linguistic point of view to the registry entry of the female birth name Saija.”

Before revealing the contents of the envelope on social media, the singer teased the announcement to her followers. Burešová told her Instagram audience that the delivery brought neither a new acting role nor a nomination for the Slavík or Thálie awards, but rather the long-awaited bureaucratic clearance.

Under Czech public administration rules, citizens can formally declare the use of a second given name provided it satisfies proper spelling and linguistic criteria. Once registered, the choice is permanent and must be used in all official documentation.

Photo: Super.cz

Origins of the Metal Alter Ego

The moniker did not originate as a marketing tactic for the stage. As detailed by TN.cz, Burešová first used the term approximately a year and a half prior to name an internal voice that she felt growing stronger within her. Only later did she discover that Saija is a Finnish name meaning princess.

The name subsequently came to define a major shift in her musical career. The artist deliberately sought to separate her heavier musical output—showcased in the single “Mlč”—from the pop songs, television series, and theatrical musicals that previously established her public profile.

Photo: iDNES.cz

Identifier Context Status Eva Burešová Primary given name and birth surname Active Saija Second given name (formerly inner voice/alter ego) Officially registered Salvatore / Forejtová Additional pseudonyms and partner references Informal / Social media use

Burešová Defends Name Change Against Online Criticism

The official renaming drew swift and polarized reactions across digital platforms. While some fans offered congratulations on the artistic reinvention, other commentators subjected the decision to harsh criticism.

Burešová responded to the online friction with open exasperation. “Hey, I added a middle name to my first name and people are losing their minds?” she wrote to her followers, as cited by CNN Prima NEWS. She added that public outrage would be better directed toward more serious societal issues, such as lenient court sentences for violent offenders.

When pressed by followers regarding the accumulation of monikers—including past references to Salvatore and joking remarks about omitting her partner Přemek Forejt’s surname—the singer made it clear that her metal chapter represents a permanent personal evolution rather than a transient promotional stunt.