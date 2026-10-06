World Organisation for Animal Health warns of antimicrobial Resistance

The World Organisation for Animal Health warns that some infections in animals are increasingly difficult to treat.

Bacteria Develop Mechanisms to Survive Drugs

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): A biological phenomenon where bacteria and other microorganisms develop mechanisms to survive drugs that previously eliminated them or halted their growth.

A biological phenomenon where bacteria and other microorganisms develop mechanisms to survive drugs that previously eliminated them or halted their growth. Pharmacokinetics: The individual characteristics of antibiotics, including doses, action times, administration routes, and strict withdrawal periods that must be controlled by a veterinarian in each treatment.

The individual characteristics of antibiotics, including doses, action times, administration routes, and strict withdrawal periods that must be controlled by a veterinarian in each treatment. One Health Framework: An approach recognizing the connection between animal, human, plant, and environmental health.

When a treatment loses efficacy, agricultural producers face immediate economic consequences. Treatment failures manifest as higher veterinary costs, longer recoveries, and production losses across both beef and dairy cattle operations. Each sick animal reduces performance, compounding financial strain when the response to available medications is lower or requires more aggressive alternatives.

Consequently, prevention becomes a productive tool, not just a sanitary one, for maintaining stability.

Parameter Conventional Management Resistant Pathogen Scenario Treatment Efficacy High response rate to first-line agents Therapeutic failure requiring alternative drugs Economic Impact Standard veterinary and feed costs Elevated medication expenses and extended recovery Environmental Vector Contained waste management profiles Dispersal of resistant strains via manure into soil and water

Resistant Bacteria Travel Through Manure into Environment

Resistant bacteria can travel in manure, reaching the soil, water, and other components of the environment.

To address this, the World Organisation for Animal Health promotes the One Health approach. Within agricultural systems, this framework acknowledges that animals, people, crops, water, and soil are part of the same production system.

Pathogen Transmission Risks Across the Food Chain

The World Organisation for Animal Health identifies this link as one of the fronts that must be addressed by strategies against AMR.

The presence of resistant strains does not mean that every animal-derived product represents a risk. Rather, the problem lies in the circulation of resistant microorganisms and the capacity to prevent, detect, and control them throughout the chain.

Vaccination and Biosecurity as Primary Defensive Strategies

Antimicrobials remain necessary for treating animals when there is veterinary indication, provided they are administered according to strict pharmacokinetic parameters and withdrawal times controlled by a veterinarian.

To reduce the appearance of diseases, producers must prioritize preventive measures. Implementing vaccination, biosecurity, hygiene, good management, sanitary surveillance, and veterinary advice effectively lowers disease incidence. Each disease prevented is one less treatment.

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