Former athletes see mixed results in Brazilian legislative races

The Ballot Box Reality for Football Icons

In Rio Grande do Sul, five former football players entered legislative contests, yet only one converted athletic prestige into a renewed mandate. Meanwhile, fellow former goalkeepers Marcelo Pitol and Sergião, alongside historical names like Silvinho, Cléo Hickman, Fabiano, and Gaúcho da Geral, failed to secure seats in state or federal legislative bodies.

Nationwide, the trend repeated itself across multiple states and high-profile profiles. In Rio de Janeiro, former Vasco and Palmeiras striker Edmundo mounted a campaign for federal deputy under the PSDB, pulling 18,072 votes to finish as a suplente (substitute), as detailed by CartaCapital. Former Botafogo and Vasco forward Donizete Pantera similarly finished as a suplente with 2,433 votes, while Rodrigo Dinamite—son of late icon Roberto Dinamite—garnered 1,041 votes under the PSDB. In São Paulo, former Sevilla and Brazil striker Luis Fabiano finished with 9,613 votes for the MDB in his federal deputy bid, alongside state legislative bids from Dinei da Fiel and Finazzi.

Former Athletes See Mixed Results in Legislative Races

While former players faced headwinds in federal races, administrative figures and select regional stars maintained their legislative footprints. In the Federal District, former volleyball star Leila do Vôlei pulled 686,340 votes (21.25%), yet missed out on Senate re-election, while former Corinthians playmaker Marcelinho Carioca managed 2,494 votes to finish as a substitute, per CartaCapital. In Bahia, former Bahia forward Bobô secured a seat in the Legislative Assembly with 70,893 votes under the PCdoB, as highlighted by CNN Brasil. In Amazonas, Rozenha—who balances his legislative role with the presidency of the Federação Amazonense de Futebol and a vice-presidency at the CBF—was re-elected to the state assembly with 62,201 votes.

Photo: CNN Brasil

Candidate Sporting Background Office Sought Result Danrlei Former Grêmio Goalkeeper Federal Deputy (RS) Re-elected (105,079 votes) Edmundo Former Vasco/Palmeiras Forward Federal Deputy (RJ) Substitute (18,072 votes) Vanderlei Luxemburgo Former National Team Manager Senate (TO) Not Elected (67,987 votes) Bobô Former Bahia Forward State Deputy (BA) Elected (70,893 votes) Luiz Lima Former Olympic Swimmer Federal Deputy (RJ) Re-elected (79,249 votes)

Technical leadership also found resistance on the campaign trail. Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the former manager of the Brazilian National Team, contested a Senate seat in Tocantins under the Podemos banner. Luxemburgo secured 67,987 votes—representing 4.11% of the total—but failed to win election. Other notable figures like former national team striker Washington Coração Valente in Bahia and former world champion Perdigão in Paraná likewise missed out on legislative positions.

Additional Electoral Outcomes

Danrlei and Luiz Lima were reelected for the Chamber of Deputies, while Bobô, Felipe Sertanejo and Rozenha conquered or maintained seats in Legislative Assemblies. In Minas Gerais, Maurício do Vôlei, Olympic champion with the Brazilian National Team in 2016 and federal deputy elected in 2022, received 16,122 votes in his reelection attempt under the PL. In São Paulo, former MMA fighter Felipe Sertanejo was elected state deputy with 138,277 votes under the PL.