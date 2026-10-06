Ireland and Israel UEFA Nations League Match Ends in 1-1 Draw, Al Jazeera reports

Political tensions between Ireland and Israel reached a flashpoint during the second leg of their UEFA Nations League Group 3 fixture, ending in a 1–1 draw at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia, Al Jazeera reported.

A Behind-Closed-Doors Fixture in Serbia

The League 3 Group B match concluded in a 1–1 stalemate on Sunday, hosted behind closed doors at a neutral venue in Serbia to mitigate escalating security risks. This fixture marked the conclusion of a politically charged two-week window between the two national teams. The encounter built directly on the contentious atmosphere of their first meeting on September 27, when Ireland secured a 3-0 victory in Hungary.

Irish players faced intense domestic pressure from supporters calling for a complete boycott of the fixtures due to widespread affinity with Palestinians, with a petition to stop the game going ahead having been signed by almost 20,000. Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson acknowledged the severe psychological toll on the squad, stating to the national broadcaster RTE that he would not wish the ordeal on any other national team.

Amid Tensions, Irish Nations League Coach Accuses Israeli Player of Spitting on Him | APT

Irish Players Protest During Pre-Match Protocols

The friction extended into pre-match protocols. Ahead of the opening fixture, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) informed tournament organizers that Irish players would forgo the traditional pre-match handshake with Israel’s captain, Manor Solomon, serving as a form of silent protest accepted by UEFA. FAI CEO David Courell outlined several additional measures, including the omission of the customary pennant exchange and the wearing of black armbands.

During the playing of the Israeli national anthem, Irish players notably bowed their heads and looked toward the ground. Conversely, the Israeli squad wore black armbands featuring the designation “7.10,” referencing the October 7 attacks by Hamas. Following the final whistle, Israel captain Solomon criticized the Irish approach, remarking that the opponents said nonsense during the match and asserting the strength of his own country.

Coach Accuses Israeli Player of Spitting

Tempers boiled over at the halftime whistle during the second leg in Serbia. Irish media reported that an Irish coach, Damien Doyle, accused an Israeli player of spitting at him. When questioned by reporters, Hallgrimsson declined to elaborate on the specifics, noting that the matter would be handled by a disciplinary committee. Israel coach Ran Ben-Shimon stated that he was inside his dressing room at the time and did not witness the alleged exchange.

European football’s governing body has not yet clarified whether formal disciplinary sanctions will be issued against any players involved. The fixture concluded the two-side cycle for the current Nations League group stage, prompting relief from management regarding the termination of the pairing, with Hallgrimsson stating I’m absolutely delighted this is finished and adding No, we shouldn’t when asked whether Ireland and Israel should be drawn in the same group at such tournaments, before noting But that’s not for us to decide. It’s UEFA that decides that and remarking I wouldn’t wish for any national team to go through what we have gone through these two weeks. So maybe UEFA just needs to step in and do something while underscoring that There’s obviously a big support for Palestine in Ireland .

Fixture Date Venue Result Key Actions September 27 Hungary Ireland 3 – 0 Israel Handshake snub, black armbands, anthem protest Sunday Backa Topola, Serbia Israel 1 – 1 Ireland Behind-closed-doors match, spitting allegations

Geopolitical Climate Impacts Squad Selection

The geopolitical climate directly impacted squad composition. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu withdrew from the selection pool entirely ahead of the fixtures on ethical grounds. Meanwhile, player Finn Azaz, whose mother holds Israeli heritage, was left out of the matchday squads for both legs. Hallgrimsson explained that the situation tested Azaz significantly, leading management to conclude that benching him was the optimal course of action for player welfare.

The FAI confirmed that despite differing personal opinions within the dressing room, a significant majority of the players ultimately elected to fulfill their fixture obligations before turning their attention toward the upcoming match against Austria at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.