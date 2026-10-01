EU House Prices Rise by 4.7% in Q2 2026 According to Eurostat

In the second quarter of 2026, house prices across the euro area increased by 4.0% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data released by Eurostat. This metric points to a cooling of the residential property market when compared to the 4.6% annual growth rate recorded during the first quarter of 2026.

The Bottom Line Euro Area Pace Slows: Annual house price growth in the euro area moderated to 4.0% in Q2 2026, down from 4.6% in Q1 2026.

Annual house price growth in the euro area moderated to 4.0% in Q2 2026, down from 4.6% in Q1 2026. Divergent Member States: While twenty-three member states posted annual price increases—led by Portugal at 16.5%—three countries experienced annual declines, led by Finland at -2.7%.

While twenty-three member states posted annual price increases—led by Portugal at 16.5%—three countries experienced annual declines, led by Finland at -2.7%. Quarterly Momentum: Compared directly with the first quarter of 2026, prices across the euro area crept up by 1.1%, driven by quarterly increases in Lithuania and Bulgaria.

Eurostat Data Highlights Broad Regional Divergence

The House Price Index (HPI), which measures the price changes of all residential properties purchased by households—including newly built and existing flats, detached houses, and terraced houses—reveals stark differences in real estate trajectories across European borders. Across the broader European Union (EU27), annual house price growth stood at 4.7% in the second quarter of 2026, down from 5.1% in the first quarter.

When evaluated on a quarterly basis, the arithmetic shows a modest uptick rather than a standstill. Assessment against the opening three months of the year shows that Q2 2026 brought a 1.1% rise for the euro area and a 1.2% bump across the EU. Here is the math: twenty-four Member States registered quarterly price increases, while two reported contractions.

Euro Area and EU House Price Index Dynamics (2026) Region / Metric Q1 2026 (Annual Change) Q2 2026 (Annual Change) Q2 2026 (Quarterly Change) Euro Area (EA21) +4.6% +4.0% +1.1% European Union (EU27) +5.1% +4.7% +1.2%

National Extremes Showcase Stark Contrasts in Portugal and Finland

Beneath the aggregate figures, national housing markets are moving in opposite directions. Among the Member States for which data are available, three countries registered an annual decrease in house prices in the second quarter of 2026, while twenty-three recorded increases.

The annual contractions were concentrated in Finland at -2.7%, Luxembourg at -2.2%, and France at -0.8%. Looking at the opposite extreme, Portugal posted the steepest annual surge at +16.5%, followed closely by Bulgaria at +15.5% and Lithuania at +14.3%.

Looking at short-term quarterly shifts between Q1 and Q2 2026, two Member States saw quarterly declines: Hungary dropped 1.4% and France slipped 0.8%. Conversely, the highest increases were recorded in Lithuania (+5.0%), Bulgaria (+4.5%) and Romania (+4.4%).

Methodology and Upcoming Indicator Releases

Compiled by Eurostat using national data provided by individual National Statistical Institutes, the HPI acts as a standardized benchmark for residential real estate values. The figures are computed as annually chained indices using GDP at market prices expressed in Purchasing Power Standards as weights. These numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

The statistical office of the European Union has scheduled the next release of house price data, covering the third quarter of 2026, for 11 January 2027.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.