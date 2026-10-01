Ukraine turns down offer of €20m fleet of armoured vehicles

Ireland’s Rejected €20m Armored Fleet Leaves Defence Forces Facing Scrutiny Over Fleet Management

The Defence Forces recently attempted to donate a €20m fleet of light tactical armoured vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, only for the offer to be declined as the machines were deemed unsuitable for their requirements. Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy revealed the failed transfer in his annual report on public accounts, spotlighting a troubled procurement history that saw the 27 vehicles withdrawn from service in 2023, six years shy of their expected useful life when first purchased.

Originally purchased in 2008 for €19.6m—with costs ultimately rising to €20m after modifications for Irish military use—the fleet cost between €590,000 and €696,000 per unit. Although the department attributed the fleet’s underutilization to a shortage of replacement components, the vehicles still saw operational deployment in places like Lebanon and Syria, alongside training use domestically in Ireland. The Department of Defence ultimately logged a write-down of just €2.8m upon their retirement, a figure Mr. McCarthy has strongly contested, noting the loss of value is significantly greater than the write-down of €2.77m in the carrying value recognised in the 2025 financial statements.

Tracking the Mileage Deficits and Maintenance Shortfalls

Auditors uncovered issues during their examination of the decommissioned light tactical armoured vehicles. Over 14 years of service, the average mileage for each vehicle was less than 1,500km a year. The least-used vehicle was used at an average of just 600km a year, while others showed recorded mileage of zero, and gaps in the mileage record were noted for others. A negative mileage was noted for one machine.

Mr. McCarthy noted the lack of reliable mileage records represented a serious fleet management issue. Defence Forces fleet managers should have promptly spotted any contributing technical faults, and the department ought to have pushed for the manufacturer to fix the issue at no cost, even if technical difficulties played a role. Despite these operational hurdles, the secretary general of the Department of Defence defended historical maintenance expenditures, noting that an additional €3.1m spent over the vehicles’ active service life compared “exceptionally well” against benchmark rates for military fleets.

Procurement Evolution and Unresolved Disposal Dilemmas

Following the rejection of the armored vehicles by Ukrainian authorities, the Department of Defence confirmed that no decision has been made yet as to how to dispose of the vehicles. The department acknowledged “issues regarding in-service longevity” had limited the vehicle fleet’s useful lifespan, though officials maintained that the shortfall had “provided critical insights” for future procurement processes.

The secretary general stated that the department has adapted its purchasing strategy so that ongoing equipment upkeep carries just as much weight during the buying phase as the initial cost. Nevertheless, auditors maintain that the true loss of value extends far beyond the write-down of €2.77m in the carrying value recognised in the 2025 financial statements, as the Defence Forces “did not receive the service they expected from the vehicles”.