New Edible Battery Powers Biodegradable Medical Devices Inside the Body

A newly developed ingestible paper battery engineered by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers safely powers temporary medical devices inside the gastrointestinal tract before fully degrading. Utilizing magnesium anodes, molybdenum trioxide cathodes, and a biodegradable choline chloride and lactic acid electrolyte encapsulated in natural waxes, the technology offers a retrieval-free power source for diagnostic and therapeutic electronics.

In Plain English: What This Breakthrough Means for Patients No Surgery Required: Temporary diagnostic tools and treatment devices can pass naturally through the digestive tract without needing surgical retrieval.

Temporary diagnostic tools and treatment devices can pass naturally through the digestive tract without needing surgical retrieval. Non-Toxic Dissolution: The battery’s components, including magnesium and molybdenum, dissolve safely within daily human dietary intake limits.

The battery’s components, including magnesium and molybdenum, dissolve safely within daily human dietary intake limits. Stable Internal Power: Unlike older salt-water or urea-based designs, the new plant-based electrolyte delivers a steady voltage capable of running integrated circuits inside the body.

Engineering a Biodegradable Power Source for the Gut

Ingestible and implantable electronics offer a less invasive alternative to traditional surgery for monitoring the gut, verifying medication adherence, or delivering targeted electrical stimulation. However, conventional power sources like alkaline and lithium-ion cells pose significant clinical hurdles. If their casings fail, they can leak corrosive electrolytes, generate hazardous gas, or leave non-degradable electronic waste accumulating in the gastrointestinal tract.

To solve this, Giovanni Traverso and his team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology designed a paper-based alternative built from materials considered safe for human consumption in small quantities. Mehmet Girayhan Say, a materials scientist at Chalmers University of Technology who led the study, explains the core chemistry. ‘We used magnesium as the anode and molybdenum trioxide for the cathode,’ Say notes, detailing how plant-derived cellulose fibers hold the metal layers together to create thinner, sturdier electrodes.

Optimizing Voltage and Degradation in Simulated Stomach Acid

Previous bioresorbable battery prototypes struggled to maintain the reliability and power density needed for active medical hardware. The research team overcame this obstacle by replacing traditional water-based electrolytes with a biodegradable liquid formed by melting together two food-safe ingredients: choline chloride and lactic acid. This formulation yielded a more stable voltage output than the salt water of urea-based liquids utilized in earlier experiments.

Testing confirmed that the electrical output is sufficient to drive basic integrated circuits. The system is housed in natural protective waxes—beeswax for short-term protection and a plant wax for longer retention—and is manufactured in two distinct formats: a compact circular cell fitting inside standard capsules, and a larger variation for power-hungry devices. Both variants degrade progressively over weeks to months when exposed to simulated stomach acid.

Technical Specifications of the Bioresorbable Ingestible Battery Component Material Used Clinical Function Anode Magnesium Serves as the electron donor; safely dissolves within tolerable dietary intake limits. Cathode Molybdenum Trioxide Acts as the electron acceptor; breaks down progressively in gastric fluid. Electrolyte Choline Chloride and Lactic Acid Biodegradable liquid blend providing a stable voltage output for integrated circuits. Encapsulation Beeswax and Plant Wax Protects the internal chemistry for short-term or extended gastric retention.

Preclinical Validation in Animal Models

The research team evaluated two distinct applications powered by the bioresorbable battery in pigs. The first device was a wireless tracking tag designed to confirm when a capsule had been ingested. Powered by the new cell, the tag transmitted a signal over much longer distances than standard passive tags, dropping off sharply as it moved from open air into body tissue.

The second application was an ingestible hormone stimulator that delivered several days of continuous electrical stimulation to the stomach wall. This stimulation successfully raised levels of ghrelin, the hunger hormone, without damaging the surrounding tissue. The units remained stable inside the stomach for at least three days before initiating a natural degradation process spanning a few weeks.

Toward Self-Contained Dissolving Biomedicine

The successful integration of a safe, high-output bioresorbable power supply removes a major bottleneck in the development of retrieval-free gastrointestinal tools. By pairing ingestible electronics with fully degradable power sources, researchers are moving closer to self-contained, dissolving biomedicine capsules that perform diagnostics and therapy before dissolving harmlessly into the digestive system.