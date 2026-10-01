Tim Bradley Doubles Down After Accusing Gary Antuanne Russell of Ducking Shakur Stevenson

Hall of Fame fighter-turned-analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. ignited a fierce debate in the boxing community by accusing WBA super lightweight champion Gary Antuanne Russell of ducking an offer to fight Shakur Stevenson, citing a rejected $2 million purse that triggered sharp public pushback from Team Russell.

Fantasy and Market Impact

Fantasy & Market Impact Title Unification Futures: A potential matchup between Shakur Stevenson and Gary Antuanne Russell would install Stevenson as the betting favorite.

A potential matchup between Shakur Stevenson and Gary Antuanne Russell would install Stevenson as the betting favorite. Russell’s Leverage Risk: Opting for interim bouts instead of a major unification risks eroding Russell’s championship leverage, particularly after his grueling decision win over Andy Hiraoka.

Opting for interim bouts instead of a major unification risks eroding Russell’s championship leverage, particularly after his grueling decision win over Andy Hiraoka. Division Dynamics: Stevenson continues exploring elite options at junior welterweight and potential movement to welterweight, leaving a tight window for any challenger holding a 140-pound belt.

Bradley Doubles Down on $2 Million Purse Accusations

Timothy Bradley Jr. utilizes his platform to challenge fighters, and his recent commentary aimed squarely at the 140-pound division. Bradley asserted that Gary Antuanne Russell turned down a career-altering payday to face Shakur Stevenson. According to Bradley, the financial terms eventually reached a $2 million threshold. The analyst dismissed counter-arguments from the champion’s camp regarding the exact figures.

“I saw the little video y’all put out. Y’all are framing me and saying, ‘It wasn’t $2 million.’ The first offer probably wasn’t $2 million; it was $1.5 or $1.7 million. But it got to $2 million dollars, so stop trying to lie,” Bradley stated on his YouTube channel. He maintained that the champion’s team contradicted themselves by claiming they would decline the fight even at a significantly higher number.

Team Russell Fires Back Amid Unification Talks

The accusations drew an immediate rebuke from the champion’s corner. Gary Russell Jr., the former WBC featherweight champion and brother to the titleholder, disputed Bradley’s narrative. He maintained that the reported $2 million figure was never a viable option on the table. Despite the public war of words, Team Russell insisted that efforts remain underway behind the scenes to secure a deal with Stevenson.

The label of ducking carries heavy weight in boxing circles, pulling in opinions from trainers, promoters, and analysts alike. While Bradley spent weeks engaged in public debates with Stevenson in the past, his recent commentary places him in a position of pressing the Russell camp to accept the challenge. Whether this sharp public scrutiny accelerates negotiations or deepens the standoff remains entirely uncertain.

Weighing the 140-Pound Title Landscape

Gary Antuanne Russell commands respect in the division with an impressive 89.4% knockout percentage and a 5’10” height advantage that allows him to dictate range. However, his last three victories have extended to the judges’ scorecards, including a demanding battle against Andy Hiraoka. Passing up an immediate unification bout to let the matchup marinate is a calculated gamble for any champion holding a belt.

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Shakur Stevenson operates as an elite, high-profile operator who has captured world championships across multiple weight classes since 2019. Coming off a decisive 12-round unanimous decision win over Teofimo Lopez in January, Stevenson commands the spotlight at junior welterweight. With potential moves on the horizon and a lack of guaranteed patience for optional defenses, the window for Russell to leverage his WBA title against Stevenson has a distinct shelf life.

Fighter Profile Comparison Metric Shakur Stevenson Gary Antuanne Russell Division Junior Welterweight Junior Welterweight (WBA Champion) Last Notable Bout Win vs. Teofimo Lopez (Jan) Win vs. Andy Hiraoka Knockout Percentage N/A 89.4% Current Status Undefeated, Seeking Top Contenders WBA Titleholder, Evaluating Options

The Road Ahead for the Junior Welterweight Division

The ongoing public dispute highlights the delicate balance between financial compensation and career legacy in modern boxing. Bradley’s insistence that a champion must welcome elite challenges puts intense pressure on Russell’s team. Fans and promoters will watch closely to see if the war of words translates into a signed contract or if the division moves past this potential unification.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.