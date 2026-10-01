Divine Martyr – Before It All Review: An Epic Symphonic Metal Power Ballad

Symphonic metal outfit Divine Martyr are expanding their sonic palette with “Before it all,” an emotional power ballad serving as the third single from their upcoming album, Fidem. The track blends soaring vocals with intricate piano arrangements.

A Closer Look at the Track’s Strategic Production Choices

The Bottom Line

Divine Martyr releases “Before it all” as the third single from their upcoming album, Fidem.

The track shifts away from operatic styling, placing emotional vocals at the forefront alongside a prominent piano and guitar solo.

The song follows previous releases like “Bride in Waiting” as part of the band’s continued push toward grand, epic-scale arrangements.

Navigating Lineup Transitions and New Vocal Dynamics

Formed in 2016, Divine Martyr has navigated several lineup transitions while retaining a core ambition to craft tracks of epic proportions. On “Before it all,” that ambition materializes as an emotional power ballad. Stripping away the operatic nature allows the emotional weight of the delivery to carry the lyrics.

Meanwhile, Jason’s guttural voice takes a backseat, ceding the primary spotlight to Kassey. Jason still anchors a key moment in the track with an impressive guitar solo, locked in alongside Mark’s steady and thumping drums. Woody’s bass remains subtle, sometimes lost to the power of the guitar, though its presence adds a nice flavouring to the track.

Orchestration and Piano Anchoring the Fidem Rollout

The true orchestration and piano truly take this track to new heights. A piano plays throughout, amplifying the sadness and emotion in the lyrics. A little solo before the guitar epic stands out as a defining musical moment, balancing playfulness with a sombre tone.

This single, alongside tracks like “Bride in Waiting,” illustrates Divine Martyr’s ability to pull off an epic. The band continues to push themselves to go bigger without ever losing quality. As the rollout for Fidem continues, “Before it all” positions the upcoming record as a truly epic album.