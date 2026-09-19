Can Ancient Virus Be Brought Back to Life? New 500-Year-Old Smallpox DNA Reveals

Researchers have recovered damaged fragments of ancient variola virus DNA from the naturally mummified remains of two Indigenous people buried in northern Chile between 1492 and 1631. Scientists stress that no intact virus particles or living viral machinery were found, meaning computational genome assembly creates no plausible route for smallpox to return.

Smallpox remains the sole human infectious disease eradicated globally. According to historical and scientific reports, its severe form, variola major, historically killed roughly 30 percent of those infected. Following European contact, successive epidemics during the 16th century dramatically impacted Indigenous populations in the Americas. After an intensified World Health Organization eradication campaign launched in 1967, the last naturally acquired case occurred in Somalia in 1977, leading to an official eradication declaration in 1980.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

No Live Virus Found: The genetic material recovered from the Chilean mummies consists exclusively of short, degraded, and chemically altered DNA fragments, lacking the proteins and enzymes required to reproduce.

The genetic material recovered from the Chilean mummies consists exclusively of short, degraded, and chemically altered DNA fragments, lacking the proteins and enzymes required to reproduce. Computational Reconstruction Only: Scientists used computers to map out surviving genetic sequences. This process is entirely virtual and does not generate physical, infectious pathogens.

Scientists used computers to map out surviving genetic sequences. This process is entirely virtual and does not generate physical, infectious pathogens. Historical Insight, Not a Resurgence Threat: The findings provide direct molecular confirmation of how European-era strains spread to South America, but they pose zero risk of triggering a modern smallpox outbreak.

Unlocking Centuries-Old Genomes From Northern Chile

The newly analyzed mummified remains date from roughly 1492 to 1631, bridging the transition from Inca rule to the Spanish colonial period. Recovered by researchers, these represent the first ancient smallpox genomes ever pulled from the Americas. While historical records long confirmed that smallpox arrived with European colonization, this study supplies direct molecular evidence showing how the Chilean viral strains relate to historical European counterparts.

Alongside the viral DNA, the mummified remains exhibited small skin lesions. Earlier investigations led by bioarchaeologist Bernardo Arriaza linked similar markings in regional mummies to chronic arsenic exposure, driven by elevated arsenic levels found in local tissues. The recovery of variola DNA establishes smallpox infection as an additional possibility for these specific marks, though researchers note that the degraded genetic material cannot definitively prove whether smallpox caused either person’s death.

Understanding the Evolutionary Tree of Variola

As viruses replicate over generations, natural genetic mutations accumulate. By comparing these shifts, evolutionary biologists plot samples onto a family tree. Phylogenetic analysis revealed that the two Chilean viral genomes belong to a now-extinct lineage that branched off from other known variola groups around the year 1296. Investigators clarify that this date represents an estimated evolutionary branching point rather than the exact calendar date smallpox arrived in Chile.

On this genetic tree, the Chilean samples branch sequentially after early medieval European strains. This mapping clarifies the global movement of poxviruses during the era of exploration without implying any active biological hazard in modern contexts.

Summary of 500-Year-Old Chilean Smallpox DNA Analysis Metric / Feature Scientific Finding Clinical Implication Sample Origin Naturally mummified remains of two Indigenous individuals from northern Chile. Provides first ancient American variola genomes, dating from 1492 to 1631. Integrity of Genetic Material Degraded, short fragments of ancient DNA without viral enzymes or proteins. Impossible for the material to spontaneously infect cells or cause disease. Evolutionary Lineage Extinct branch diverging from known variola lineages around 1296. Establishes a genetic link to prior European strains without creating a return route.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Live variola virus is strictly maintained exclusively within two high-security, WHO-designated international laboratories for approved research.

30,000-year-old Virus Brought Back To Life, Becomes Infectious Again

Conclusion

The extraction of 500-year-old smallpox DNA from Chilean mummies provides direct molecular evidence of smallpox’s presence in the Americas. By demonstrating that ancient viral sequences can be computationally mapped from degraded remains without reviving the pathogen itself, modern science bridges historical gaps safely.

References

World Health Organization (WHO). Smallpox Eradication Programme Records and Historical Data.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Orthopoxvirus Surveillance and Laboratory Safety Guidelines.

Peer-Reviewed Paleogenomics Research on Pre-Columbian and Colonial Era Pathogens.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment guidance.