Can the new Pinglu Canal become China’s Yangtze of the southwest

China officially opened the 134.2-kilometer Pinglu Canal to navigation on September 16. The 72.7 billion yuan ($10.8 billion) river-to-sea waterway links Guangxi’s Xijiang River directly to the Beibu Gulf, aiming to slash transport distances by 560 kilometers and cut logistics costs across southwest China by up to 30 percent.

For decades, vast inland provinces like Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, and Guizhou faced a frustrating geographic reality: being near rivers but struggling to reach the sea, as local planners describe it. Regional cargo bound for Southeast Asian markets had to crawl along congested bottlenecks like the Yangtze and Pearl rivers, or wait days just to pass through the Three Gorges Dam. The new waterway changes that equation entirely by establishing China’s first modern river-to-sea canal planned under national-level coordination since 1949.

Carving the Waterway: Engineering the Pinglu Canal

Getting ships from inland rivers out to the Gulf of Tonkin required an extraordinary engineering effort across Guangxi’s rugged terrain. Construction took 48 months following regulatory approval. To widen and deepen river beds, engineers deployed heavy-duty dredgers designed for island-building operations in the South China Sea, according to chief engineer Wei Dejian, as reported by local media.

Photo: Thestar

Those vessels blasted through rock and sucked up sand at a rate of up to 6,000 cubic metres per hour, excavating as deep as 35 metres below the riverbed. More than 315 million cubic metres of soil and granules were removed to carve out the artificial channel, which measures at least 80 metres wide and 6.7 metres deep.

China was forced to build a new canal by the aggravating chokepoints along the Yangtze and Pearl rivers. Executives from Guangxi Pinglu Canal Group

Overcoming a 65-metre height difference between the canal and its coastal outlet in Qinzhou presented another major obstacle. Engineers addressed the drop by constructing three massive two-way ship locks, some reaching depths of 40 metres. These locks feature stacked water-saving storage pools designed to conserve water during dry spells.

Economic Stakes and Regional Logistics Savings

The economic justification for the project rests on stark figures. According to local authorities in Guangxi, the canal shortens the shipping distance between inland areas of southwest China and Southeast Asian countries by about 560km and reduces logistics costs by 18 to 30 percent. Estimates by Zhang Zhiwen, deputy secretary-general of the Guangxi government, indicate that transport costs alone will decrease by more than 5 billion yuan annually, or about $700m.

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As the regional capital and the canal’s starting point, Nanning has broken through its geographic constraint of not far from the sea, yet unable to reach it, transforming into a genuine coastal city. Just days before the opening, Nanning Port welcomed its first international vessel, achieving a historic breakthrough for foreign-trade seagoing ships reaching inland river ports directly from Beibu Gulf seaports.

For industrial giants operating in the region, the savings are immediate. Taking BYD’s Nanning project as an example, the company imports hundreds of thousands of tonnes of spodumene annually. Rerouting cargo through the Pinglu Canal could save freight costs of more than 10 million yuan annually, while bauxite freight costs drop by over 30 yuan per tonne and grain bulk-to-container conversion costs fall by about 20 percent.

Industrial Clustering and the New Maritime Belt

Guangxi is actively building the Pinglu Canal Economic Belt to attract manufacturing and supply chains along the corridor. From January to July, key implementation areas signed 148 new projects each worth over 50 million yuan, spanning new energy, artificial intelligence, forest product processing, and high-end equipment manufacturing.

China’s Pinglu Canal is open. What will change for locals?

World economy expert Zhang Yansheng noted that China’s past economic opening was oriented westward from eastern coastal regions while western maritime corridors remained obstructed. As part of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor, the canal directly connects industrial products from Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, and Guizhou to overseas markets.

To encourage adoption, Guangxi adopted a tiered transit-fee system. Commercial vessels will pass through the three water gates completely free of charge until December 31, 2026. Starting January 1, 2027, a trial fee of one yuan per tonne of vessel capacity will apply until September 2031.

Ecosystem Pressures and Unresolved Dry-Season Tests

Despite official optimism, the project encountered scrutiny from residents in Qinzhou and surrounding areas over potential saltwater intrusion during low-discharge months and inadequate water levels during the dry season, which runs from October to March.

Whether the canal’s water-saving storage pools can adequately protect local freshwater supplies during prolonged low rainfall remains the project’s next major real-world test as the regional dry season approaches.