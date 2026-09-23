Car Manufacturers with Skyrocketing Sales in Indonesia

Several automotive manufacturers recorded exponential growth in Indonesia between January and August 2026. According to data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries (Gaikindo), overall wholesale figures rose 20,1 persen year-on-year to 599.491 units, while retail sales climbed 13,9 persen to 594.984 units.

The Bottom Line

Growth Verticals: Emerging brands, particularly from China, recorded retail sales surges exceeding 100%, led by Jaecoo’s 7.998,6 persen expansion.

Emerging brands, particularly from China, recorded retail sales surges exceeding 100%, led by Jaecoo’s 7.998,6 persen expansion. Established Players Face Contraction: Traditional market leaders like Honda posted retail declines of 36 persen.

Traditional market leaders like Honda posted retail declines of 36 persen. Capacity Utilization Lag: Despite domestic sales shifts, the broader Indonesian manufacturing base operates at roughly 46,3 persen utilization of its 2,59 juta annual capacity, leaning on export channels to absorb volume.

The Anatomy of the Surge: Chinese Entrants Dominate Retail Gains

While legacy brands recorded modest adjustments in the Indonesian market, a cohort of new entrants reshaped the retail landscape during the first eight months of 2026. According to Gaikindo, retail expansion was spearheaded by several Chinese manufacturers.

Here is the math. Leading the surge, Jaecoo registered a 7.998,6 persen increase, scaling retail volume from 290 units to 23.486 units over the twelve-month period. Geely followed with a 903,5 persen gain, moving from 1.224 units to 12.283 units. Other notable movers include Jetour up 459 persen to 2.085 units, Xpeng rising 961,2 persen to 1.889 units, and GWM expanding 153,3 persen to 1.697 units. Polytron also logged a 2.444,4 persen increase, advancing from 18 units to 458 units.

Established high-volume producers posted mixed results. Toyota saw sales adjust by 3 persen, while Daihatsu grew 9,1 persen, and Suzuki advanced 24,6 persen. Conversely, structural headwinds hit several major brands. Honda recorded a retail contraction of 36 persen, Hyundai dropped 15,2 persen, and Chery fell 36,9 persen.

Macroeconomic Realities: Production Capacity Versus Domestic Absorption

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding overall manufacturing efficiency. Gaikindo General Chairman Putu Juli Ardika noted that domestic vehicle production capacity remains underutilized. Indonesia’s total installed automotive capacity sits at approximately 2,59 juta units annually, yet domestic production operated at a 46,3 persen utilization rate.

To offset sluggish domestic retail absorption in prior cycles, manufacturers leaned on export markets. National export volume reached 518.212 units, acting as a stabilizing valve for assembly plants.

Automotive Brand Previous Period Retail (Units) Current Period Retail (Units) Percentage Change Jaecoo 290 23.486 +7.998,6 persen Geely 1.224 12.283 +903,5 persen Jetour 373 2.085 +459 persen Xpeng 178 1.889 +961,2 persen GWM 670 1.697 +153,3 persen

Supply Chain Realignments and Competitive Pressures