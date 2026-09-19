Catholic Field Hockey Edges Washington College 1-0 on Micciche Goal

The Washington College Shorewomen dropped a tight 1-0 non-conference field hockey decision to Catholic University in Chestertown, MD. The lone breakthrough came 43 seconds into the third quarter when junior Niki Micciche redirected an Emma Shallow pass, sealing the hard-fought victory for the visiting Cardinals.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Defensive Stock Rising: Catholic’s backline continues to demonstrate resilience, securing their first shutout of the season by holding the Shorewomen to just a single shot on target.

Catholic’s backline continues to demonstrate resilience, securing their first shutout of the season by holding the Shorewomen to just a single shot on target. Scoring Streak Value: Niki Micciche bags her third straight game with a goal and brings her career tally to 22.

Tactical Breakdown and the Decisive Moment

The contest opened with a tense, back-and-forth rhythm. The Shorewomen attacked first, earning an early penalty corner and registering a shot just four minutes into the contest. But the Cardinals quickly counter-punched with a dangerous look from Mary Parker that narrowly missed an open cage. Defenses largely dominated the first half, as both teams neutralized entry passes and clogged the central attacking channels.

Catholic utilized its entire roster to work the ball out of the back, frequently swinging possession through the defensive line to reverse the field and probe for gaps. But the deadlock broke instantly after the halftime interval. Just 43 seconds into the third quarter, senior Kellie Caputo initiated a penalty corner to the top of the arc. She slipped a quick pass to the right, finding Emma Shallow with crucial operating space. Shallow delivered a sharp ball into the goalmouth, where Micciche deftly redirected it past the keeper.

Defensive Resdience and Missed Opportunities

With the 1-0 lead secured, the Cardinals leaned on a stout defensive structure. Catholic goalkeeper Abigail Kearney turned away her lone save of the afternoon midway through the third quarter, stymying an attempt from Washington College’s Alexis Tackney. But the real test for the Cardinals’ backline arrived in the closing minutes.

Washington College ratcheted up the pressure, forcing three late penalty corners in a desperate bid to equalize. Yet, Catholic’s defensive unit absorbed the onslaught, clearing the scrums and protecting their narrow advantage until the final whistle. The victory lifts Catholic to a 3-1 record as they pivot toward Landmark Conference play against Juniata College, while the Shorewomen are left to regroup following a frustrating offensive afternoon.

Match Stat Comparison

Photo: catholicathletics.com