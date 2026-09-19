AS Roma 2-2 Inter Milan: Lautaro Secures Dramatic Draw After Kone Brace

AS Roma drew 2-2 against Inter Milan in a thrilling Serie A fixture at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, September 19, 2026. Manu Kone scored a first-half brace for the Giallorossi before Lautaro Martinez answered with two goals after the break, leaving Roma top of the table with 13 points.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Breakdown of a Stadio Olimpico Thriller

Just five minutes into the fixture, Paulo Dybala unlocked the Nerazzurri backline with a diagonal cross from the right flank to the far post. Nahuel Molina cushioned a header back into the danger zone, allowing Manu Kone to rifle a precise strike into the top corner past Josep Martinez.

Inter struggled to establish a rhythm against Roma’s aggressive mid-block. Inter lacked clean service to Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez through the opening half-hour. Despite a threatening run and left-footed strike from Alessandro Bastoni that crashed against the post on a backheel assist from Curtis Jones, Inter failed to break through before the interval.

Roma doubled their advantage in the 37th minute. Kone capitalized on another loose cross inside the box, smashing a shot into the top corner. Though a brief VAR review checked for an offside infraction, the goal stood, giving the hosts a 2-0 cushion heading into the locker rooms.

Inter’s Second-Half Adjustments and Lautaro’s Heroics

The tactical complexion shifted immediately after the restart. Just one minute into the second half, Inter clawed a goal back when Marcus Thuram drove down the left wing and delivered a sharp cutback. Lautaro Martinez met the ball with a clinical left-footed finish, beating goalkeeper Mile Svillar to ignite the comeback.

The momentum decisively swung toward the visitors as they ramped up their high press. Inter dominated possession, forcing Roma into a deep defensive shell. After waves of pressure—including a 79th-minute sequence where Svillar parried a Thuram header right into the path of Lautaro, only to see the follow-up strike clattering off the woodwork—the equalizer finally arrived.

In the 80th minute, Yann Bisseck squared a pass to Lautaro inside the area. The Inter captain cushioned the ball skillfully with his thigh before unleashing a drive into the corner past Svillar, leveling the score at 2-2. Thuram nearly completed a comeback in the 88th minute, but his close-range effort drifted just wide of the right post.

The final whistle confirmed a share of the spoils. The draw moves AS Roma to 13 points at the summit of the Serie A standings, maintaining a superior goal difference of +11, while Inter Milan sits directly behind them in second place.

Match Statistics Overview

Statistic AS Roma Inter Milan Goals Scored 2 2 Current League Position 1st (13 points) 2nd Goal Difference +11 +7 Key Goalscorers Manu Kone (2) Lautaro Martinez (2)

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