Celtics Trade Pitch Lands $133 Million NBA Champion Using Jaylen Brown Haul

The Boston Celtics can leverage future draft capital obtained from the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon in a blockbuster three-team trade.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Denver’s Rotation: Acquiring Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser addresses backcourt depth and floor spacing behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Acquiring Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser addresses backcourt depth and floor spacing behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. Payroll Relief: The deal projects to drop Denver roughly $9 million below the second apron, easing severe roster-building restrictions under NBA collective bargaining agreement rules.

Restoring Two-Way Size in Beantown

When Brad Stevens engineered the July trade that brought Paul George to TD Garden, the primary return wasn’t merely veteran shot-making. It was flexibility. The draft capital attached to that transaction gave the Celtics front office the ammunition needed to reshape the roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s departure.

Jaylen Brown’s absence left a noticeable void in Boston’s defensive scheme. The team lost a downhill wing capable of absorbing punishing playoff assignments. While George fills a portion of that production, asking a 36-year-old forward to shoulder an elite defensive workload across an 82-game schedule introduces undeniable injury risk.

That is where Aaron Gordon enters the tactical equation. Entering the three-year, roughly $103 million portion of the four-year, $133 million extension he inked with Denver in 2024, Gordon carries salary figures of $33.7 million, $36.4 million, and $39 million.

The Financial Mechanics and Cap Relief for Denver

Trades of this magnitude require precise salary matching under league rules.

That maneuver trims approximately $12.3 million from the Nuggets’ overall payroll. ESPN cap analyst Bobby Marks noted that Denver sat roughly $3.15 million above the restrictive second apron following the signing of DeMar DeRozan.

Asset / Player Destination Team Estimated Financial / Draft Impact Aaron Gordon Boston Celtics Three-year, ~$103M remaining on $133M extension ($33.7M base salary) Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, 2028 1st-Round Pick Denver Nuggets Saves ~$12.3M in payroll; drops team ~$9M below the second apron Jordan Walsh, Luka Garza, 2030 2nd-Round Pick Charlotte Hornets Absorbs depth pieces and generates secondary draft assets

Tactical Integration Next to Tatum and White

Integrating Gordon into Joe Mazzulla’s scheme requires minimal offensive redesign. Last season, Gordon posted averages of 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while converting 38.9% of his attempts from beyond the arc. He excels as a cutting focal point and vertical spacer who punishes defenses that over-help on primary playmakers.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

A projected closing unit featuring Derrick White, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Aaron Gordon, and Mitchell Robinson would present elite defensive length. Boston could switch aggressively across the perimeter, shielding Tatum from exhausting defensive assignments over four quarters of high-intensity playoff basketball.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets receive immediate contributors. Pritchard provides reliable ball-handling relief, Hauser supplies elite floor-spacing gravity for Nikola Jokic, and Scheierman injects cheap wing depth. Paired with Philadelphia’s 2028 first-round asset, Denver secures long-term flexibility alongside immediate roster balance.

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