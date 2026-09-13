Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish GP After Lando Norris VSC Misfortune

Kimi Antonelli Claims Spanish Grand Prix Victory at Madring Following Lando Norris Virtual Safety Car Misfortune

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Tactical Breakdown of the Madring Paddock

The inaugural grand prix at the Madring circuit immediately tested engineering limits as track temperatures peaked at 53°C. Tyre degradation dictated early strategy across the grid, with teams splitting selections between Pirelli’s soft, medium, and hard compounds. According to PlanetF1, polesitter Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli started on the medium rubber, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton opted for the soft compound.

Right off the line, the tactical battle exploded. Norris moved aggressively across the track to cover Antonelli. Heading into Turn 1 side-by-side, Antonelli ran wide off the track and cut the corner. He yielded the position back to Norris, immediately drawing intense pressure from Verstappen.

But the tape tells a different story of chaos further down the order. Oscar Piastri dropped to tenth following multiple early skirmishes with George Russell that cost his McLaren front-wing endplate. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton reported severe mechanical anomalies, calling out Verstappen over positioning while struggling to decelerate.

The Virtual Safety Car Inflection Point

The race defining tactical swing arrived on Lap 15. Lance Stroll crashed heavily into the barrier at Turn 20, prompting the deployment of a Virtual Safety Car. Here is what the analytics missed in the raw broadcast: Norris had literally just passed the pit entrance when marshals deployed the VSC, leaving him completely exposed on track.

Photo: planetf1.com

By contrast, Antonelli, Verstappen, and Russell immediately dived into the pitlane for service. The VSC ended just as Norris arrived for his stop, compounding his delay alongside a sluggish front-right tyre change executed by the McLaren pit crew. Norris emerged down the order, handing the tactical initiative directly to the Mercedes pitwall.

Position Driver Constructor Key Strategy / Incident 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Capitalized on VSC timing to inherit lead. 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Navigated early tyre wear and Hamilton flashpoint. 3 Lando Norris McLaren Lost commanding lead due to unfavorable VSC window.

Mechanical Attrition and Driver Friction

Mid-race drama extended well beyond the front-runners. Lewis Hamilton suffered an early retirement following escalating brake issues. According to PlanetF1, Hamilton radioed his pit wall directly to confirm: “I don’t have brakes guys.” He limped his Ferrari back to the pits to park the car.

Photo: skysports.com

Verstappen faced intense radio friction with his Red Bull race engineer over team orders on Lap 4. Ordered to yield a position to Hamilton after a stewards’ note regarding leaving the track and gaining an advantage, Verstappen fired back over team radio: “What the f*** are you talking about?” Verstappen complied by letting Antonelli and Hamilton pass, only to aggressively retake position from Hamilton shortly afterward between Turns 3 and 4.

Local heroes Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz also collided on Lap 13 as Alonso attempted an outside pass. Alonso claimed Sainz squeezed him toward the wall, damaging his Aston Martin front wing. Stewards subsequently handed Sainz a five-second time penalty.

Championship Trajectory Following Madring

Antonelli managed his tyres through the final stint at Madring to secure a massive victory, underlining Mercedes’ operational execution.

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