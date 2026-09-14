Central Aceh Landslide Kills One and Injures 13 After Heavy Rains

A devastating landslide struck Central Aceh Regency on Sunday, September 13, 2026, leaving one resident dead and 13 others injured. Heavy downpours lashed the mountainous Indonesian region at approximately 18:15 Western Indonesian Time (WIB), triggering catastrophic earth movements that battered infrastructure and disrupted vital public access routes across multiple districts.

Deadly Earth Movement Batters Central Aceh Regency

According to reports received by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the relentless weather system battered seven distinct villages spread across four administrative districts.

Severe Toll Across Four Mountain Districts

The sudden ground movement did not spare local settlements in the Kebayakan, Lut Tawar, Celala, and Silih Nara districts.

As preliminary data emerged, the human toll stood at one fatality and 13 injured residents receiving medical attention for their wounds. Structural damage was immediate and severe. The BNPB assessment recorded two houses suffering heavy structural damage, while two additional homes sustained moderate impacts. Furthermore, massive piles of earth and rock debris cascaded onto major thoroughfares, cutting off critical transport links.

Berton SP Panjaitan, Acting Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Centre, detailed the immediate aftermath.

“Based on preliminary data, one resident has died and 13 other residents have been injured,” he stated on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Mobilization of Heavy Equipment and Field Crews

Local authorities mobilized quickly to restore order and begin the arduous task of clearing blocked roadways. The Central Aceh Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) coordinated closely with municipal partners to launch rapid site assessments.

To accelerate recovery operations, the BPBD deployed specialized machinery directly to the affected zones. Officials dispatched two units of heavy equipment—specifically one wheel loader and one excavator—to tackle the dense landslide material blocking vital arteries.

“The BPBD has also deployed two units of heavy equipment, namely one wheel loader and one excavator, to clear the landslide material blocking the road,” Panjaitan explained.

Clearing operations continued into Monday as crews worked tirelessly to reopen road access and normalize community mobility.

Urgent Warnings Issued as Seasonal Rains Persist

With seasonal downpours continuing to saturate the steep topography of the region, disaster authorities are maintaining a state of high alert. Monitoring teams from the BNPB and BPBD remain stationed in the area to track shifting geological conditions.

Photo: jawawa.id

The agency has issued urgent warnings to communities living near vulnerable slopes and cliffs. Officials advise citizens to evacuate immediately to safer ground at the very first sign of ground shifting or abnormal slope activity.

“The BNPB urges residents in the Central Aceh region and surrounding areas to remain vigilant against the potential for follow-up landslides, especially during periods of high-intensity or prolonged rainfall,” Panjaitan warned.