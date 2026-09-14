Islam Makhachev Open to Boxing Conor McGregor Regardless of Pay

Islam Makhachev has confirmed his willingness to step into a boxing ring against Conor McGregor regardless of financial compensation, eyeing a striking-only matchup against the former two-division champion. According to interviews with Ushatayka, Makhachev views McGregor as a single-round threat whose output fades drastically after the opening frame.

The Striking Evolution of a Wrestling Phenom

Over the past five years, Islam Makhachev has methodically transformed himself from a grappling-heavy specialist into a complete mixed martial arts maestro. While his pedigree in wrestling and submission grappling remains world-class, his recent Octagon performances highlight a vastly improved striking matrix. The reigning UFC welterweight champion feels completely confident testing those skills under pure boxing rules against high-profile names.

Conor McGregor, despite sitting past his physical prime and nursing a brutal injury sustained during his comeback fight at UFC 329 against Max Holloway, still carries elite pedigree inside the squared circle. “Notorious” famously went 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2017 and retains some of the most devastating knockouts in combat sports history.

“Yes maybe he’s dangerous in the first round, but after that I don’t think he has any chance,” Makhachev stated.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Welterweight Stock: Makhachev’s primary focus remains inside the UFC, where he defends his 170-pound belt against Ian Garry at UFC 330, keeping his elite mixed martial arts ranking untouched.

Comparative Legacy and the GOAT Debate

The crossover intrigue arrives hot on the heels of a surprising endorsement from the Irishman himself. Conor McGregor recently listed his greatest fighters of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, placing Islam Makhachev above both his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov and former teammate Daniel Cormier.

Photo: mmamania.com

McGregor argued that Makhachev’s resume features active titles across multiple weight classes alongside a higher finishing rate than “The Eagle.” While Nurmagomedov finished his career at 29-0 with three lightweight title defenses, Makhachev surpassed that milestone by defending the 155-pound strap four times before moving up to capture the welterweight crown by dethroning Jack Della Maddalena this past November.

Athlete UFC Weight Classes Notable Title Defenses / Record Islam Makhachev Lightweight / Welterweight 4 Lightweight Defenses (28-1 overall) Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 3 Lightweight Defenses (29-0 overall) Conor McGregor Former Two-Division Champion (22-6 overall)

Front-Office Realities and Upcoming Bouts

Before any fantasies of a boxing spectacle can materialize inside a squared ring, both athletes face grueling mixed martial arts commitments. Makhachev is scheduled to defend his welterweight belt against Ian Garry at UFC 330 on August 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, McGregor is booked for a welterweight showdown against Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

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These fixtures underscore the immediate professional landscape. If Makhachev navigates his upcoming defense against Garry and McGregor manages his return against Holloway, the conversation surrounding a cross-discipline boxing exhibition will only gain momentum. Until then, the champion remains focused on establishing an unassailable legacy inside the Octagon while keeping his options wide open for a historic collision in the sweet science.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.