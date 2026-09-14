Spain Reports Over 5,300 Migrants Returned to Morocco Amid Ceuta Crisis

More than 5.300 migrants who remained in Ceuta following the mass arrivals of late July have returned voluntarily to Morocco over the course of a single month, according to the Spanish government. Angel Victor Torres, the minister tasked with coordinating the government’s response, announced via social media that 5.321 individuals had returned to Moroccan territory since August 10.

This demographic shift occurs as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez faces intense political pressure ahead of next year’s elections. Critics have zeroed in on the speed and management of returns from the 18.5-square-kilometer Spanish enclave, which houses roughly 80,000 residents. While the vast majority of the more than 70,000 migrants who crossed the border on July 30 and 31 went back within hours, thousands lingered, straining local infrastructure and sparking almost daily protests from residents demanding a return to normalcy.

Logistical Hurdles and Political Fallout in Ceuta

Juan Jesus Vivas, the leader of Ceuta belonging to the opposition People’s Party (PP), estimated the remaining migrant population at 13,000, a figure substantially higher than government assessments. Meanwhile, local residents have accused Madrid of abandoning the enclave, with migrants continuing to camp on local beaches and sleep in public streets.

To manage the population safely and legally, Spanish authorities must vet individuals to determine asylum eligibility. Unaccompanied minors, by law, cannot be summarily expelled. According to Angel Victor Torres, 90 people have formally withdrawn their applications for international protection, and nearly 1.000 additional procedures are currently being processed to finalize returns.

Tensions reached a boiling point following revelations regarding an intelligence alert issued by Spain’s National Intelligence Center (CNI). The ensuing fallout prompted Gonzalo Sanz, chief of staff, to tender his resignation. Opposition figures have capitalized on the turmoil, with figures like Georges-Louis Bouchez publicly criticizing the administration’s handling of the crisis and even calling for a partial suspension of Spain from Europe’s Schengen zone.

Expanding Shelter Capacity Amid Ongoing Tensions

To alleviate pressure on the streets and beaches, the Spanish Ministry of Migrations announced the opening of 864 new places in provisional accommodation centers. This expansion brings total housing capacity to approximately 4.300, with officials aiming to reach 6.000 spaces in the near future.

Photo: sudinfo.be

Rabat has cautioned Madrid against any political instrumentalization of the migration crisis, warning that leveraging human movements for partisan gain threatens bilateral cooperation.

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