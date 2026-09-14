Iranian cargo vessel struck near Qeshm Island as Oman delays Tehran-Gulf talks

An Iranian cargo vessel was struck near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one person and wounding four, just as Oman announced the postponement of a regional meeting between Tehran and Gulf countries aimed at managing shipping in the strait.

Sunday morning brought a violent escalation to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media reported that an Iranian commercial ship was hit off the coast of Qeshm and Hengam islands, leaving one person dead and four others wounded. The governor of Qeshm blamed the incident on a terrorist enemy, while the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre confirmed that a vessel transiting the chokepoint had been hit by an unknown projectile, triggering a severe fire and a crew evacuation.

The strike immediately underscored the fragility of the waterway, which handles a vital share of global energy transit. Commercial ship traffic has remained low since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran on February 28. U.S.

Diplomatic Momentum Collapses in Oman

The maritime attack coincided with the postponement of diplomatic efforts led by Muscat to bring together foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council and Iran. Scheduled for September 14 in Salalah, the talks were intended to discuss efforts by Iran and Oman to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced via social media that the gathering was being delayed in the interests of consensus to ensure appropriate conditions for a constructive dialogue.

Iran and Gulf States to Meet in Oman Over Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Photo: indiatoday.in

Mohammad Ali Bak, an official in Iran’s Foreign Ministry, confirmed that the meeting was postponed at the request of some regional countries. Participation had already faced headwinds. Bahrain had officially ruled out attending due to a lack of diplomatic ties with Tehran, while escalating fighting between Saudi Arabia-backed forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels further complicated regional alignment. Before the postponement, only Iraq had publicly confirmed plans to attend.

Live Updates: Iran to Announce Exclusion Zone Near Strait of Hormuz

Even if the talks proceed at a later date, Tehran had signaled that the arrangement would not amount to a full reopening. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the initiative as a step toward trust-building, but negotiators made clear that Iran would retain the authority to decide which ships can cross the strait and collect transit fees.

Defiant Stances in Tehran and Washington

Political rhetoric on both sides remained unyielding as the diplomatic track stalled. Speaking at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian projected defiance against Western pressure.

Photo: CNBC

“Iran has successfully stood against Israel and the U.S. Since we are seeking truth and justice, we will not yield in front of bullying arrogance.” President Masoud Pezeshkian, via CNBC

Pezeshkian also used his time in New Delhi to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, a rare high-level exchange aimed at easing tensions with the close U.S. ally following months of cross-border missile and drone fire.

Tehran denies talks with US while pursuing Oman deal on strait

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump offered a contrasting assessment while attending a tournament at his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland. Trump asserted that Tehran was eager to reach an agreement, telling reporters that they’re calling constantly. When questioned specifically about whether American forces had struck the Iranian cargo vessel near Qeshm earlier on Sunday, Trump replied, I don’t want to say, before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington.

Energy Markets and Alternative Pipelines

The prolonged disruptions in the Persian Gulf continue to reverberate across global energy markets. U.S.