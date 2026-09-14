Josh Nadeau Scores Hat Trick as Montreal Prospects Defeat Ottawa 5-4

Josh Nadeau scored a hat trick and Aleksandr Legkov scored the deciding goal in a shootout as Montreal’s prospects defeated Ottawa 5-4 on Sunday evening at Centre Slush Puppies in Gatineau, capping off a physical and fiercely contested rookie showcase.

Josh Nadeau Leads Montreal Prospects With a Hat Trick

Josh Nadeau delivered the standout offensive performance of the weekend at the Face-à-face des espoirs, netting three goals to power Montreal past Ottawa. Measuring 5 feet 9 inches and 170 pounds, the young forward proved that physical stature did not limit his effectiveness in high-scoring situations. Nadeau capitalized on power-play opportunities, scoring from close range and converting a feed from Luke Mittelstadt during a surge that erased an early deficit.

Beyond his scoring touch, the coaching staff took notice of his defensive responsibility and forechecking intensity. Rocket de Laval head coach Daniel Jacob praised the forward’s motor away from the puck. What I liked about him, beyond the goals, is his involvement without the puck, Jacob observed, noting that the forward was good in his zone. He was switched on. He was vocal. Nadeau enters the professional ranks with a contract already secured with the Rocket for the upcoming winter season after completing his collegiate career at the University of Maine.

Physicality and Grit Define the Battle in Gatineau

While the scoreboard showed a high-flying 5-4 affair, the match at Centre Slush Puppies earned a reputation for heavy collisions, numerous skirmishes, and relentless physical play. Defenseman Owen Protz embraced the heavy body contact, using his physical presence to bar the path to opposing rushers with well-timed shoulder checks. Protz noted that the team gelled quickly despite many players meeting for the first time just days prior.

Photo: RDS

Invited forward Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel also left an indelible mark on the contest by playing the role of an abrasive agitator. Rousseau-Hamel utilized his speed to disrupt Ottawa’s breakout schemes and engaged opponents regardless of size disparity, including flattening an opponent behind the net. Jacob commended the player for bringing his distinct competitive color to the lineup.

When we talked about bringing his color, ‘Mav’ understood it. He demonstrated why he is here and he didn’t need us to send him a fax to do it. Daniel Jacob, Rocket head coach, via Tvanouvelles

Jaxon Cover Leads Ottawa’s Attack With Four-Point Night

On the opposing side, Ottawa first-round draft choice Jaxon Cover proved to be a constant offensive threat. The 18-year-old forward, who boasts an unusual developmental background that began with roller hockey before transitioning to ice hockey at age 13, racked up two goals and two assists in the losing effort.

Photo: Noovo Info

NCAA Rule Shifts Shape the Roster Dynamic

The composition of Montreal’s rookie roster reflected broader structural changes in junior and collegiate hockey. Due to recent regulatory adjustments permitting more fluid movement toward the NCAA, Montreal missed out on deploying drafted prospects who opted for American collegiate paths this autumn. To fill the gaps, management brought in seven uncontracted camp invitees.

Among those invitees was forward Braidy Wassilyn, who previously suited up alongside Cover with the London Knights. The rookie showcase concluded on Tuesday at the Complexe sportif CN in Brossard, marking the transition toward Montreal’s official training camp and the opening of their annual golf tournament.