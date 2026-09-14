Canadian Boxing Icon George Chuvalo Dies at 89

Canadian heavyweight boxing icon George Chuvalo, celebrated for his legendary durability and two bouts against Muhammad Ali, has died on his 89th birthday, according to Sully’s Boxing Gym in Toronto. Chuvalo finished his professional career with a 73-18-2 record and famously never hit the canvas as a pro.

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The Iron Chin and the Maple Leaf Gardens Legend Long before modern analytics measured punch-resistance and defensive efficiency, George Chuvalo earned his reputation as a boxing gladiator. The fighter held the national title as a pro for almost 20 years. He was ranked as high as No. 2 in the world during an era defined by heavyweight greats like Joe Frazier and George Foreman. But the defining chapter of Chuvalo’s career came against Muhammad Ali. Stepping into the ring on just 17 days’ notice for their 1966 clash at Maple Leaf Gardens, Chuvalo absorbed a relentless assault from the most gifted boxer of his generation. As Toronto Star columnist Milt Dunnell famously observed at the time, “The bull came out of it with his face looking like a bucket of balls at a golf driving range.” Ali pushed a grueling 15 rounds for the very first time in his career, requiring a hospital visit for internal bleeding, while Chuvalo said, “I went dancing with my wife.”

Fighter Pro Record Knockouts Knockdowns Suffered (Pro) George Chuvalo 73-18-2 64 0 Yet, the financial reality of 1960s boxing was vastly different from today’s multi-million dollar purses. Chuvalo walked away with $12,500 from a $49,000 purse after expenses and managerial deductions. Six years later, he met Ali again in Vancouver, losing a 12-round decision at the Pacific Coliseum.

Beyond the Ropes: Resilience and Advocacy While Chuvalo built a global reputation inside the squared circle, his toughest battles happened far away from the canvas. Chuvalo dedicated his later decades to travelling across Canada as a public speaker advocating for anti-drug education and mental health awareness. He endured immense personal tragedy, losing three sons and his first wife Lynne to drugs and suicide. Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com “If you added up every punch I ever took and then multiplied the total by 10,000, it wouldn’t begin to equal the pain of losing three sons and a wife to drugs and suicide,” Chuvalo: A Fighter’s Life: The Story of Boxing’s Last Gladiator is the 2013 autobiography penned by Chuvalo. Later in life, he also made notable entertainment appearances, taking a role in the 1998 comedy film Dirty Work and appearing alongside Jeff Goldblum in the 1986 horror film The Fly.