Orioles’ Kyle Bradish Out for Season with Injury

Following a difficult outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Baltimore Orioles placed starting pitcher Kyle Bradish on the 15-day injured list on September 14, 2026, due to lower abdominal discomfort, a move that is expected to end his 2026 major league season as the team pursues a postseason berth.

Fantasy & Market Impact Rotation Vacancy: With Bradish sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, fantasy managers and bettors must monitor Baltimore’s bullpen usage and spot-starter decisions, as manager Craig Albernaz has left the fifth rotation spot officially listed as “TBD.”

With Bradish sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, fantasy managers and bettors must monitor Baltimore’s bullpen usage and spot-starter decisions, as manager Craig Albernaz has left the fifth rotation spot officially listed as “TBD.” Workload Management: Bradish finishes the year having logged 155 innings in his first full season back from major elbow surgery, a heavy physical load that proved taxing down the stretch.

Bradish finishes the year having logged 155 innings in his first full season back from major elbow surgery, a heavy physical load that proved taxing down the stretch. Future Futures: Baltimore’s American League wild card odds face an immediate tactical hurdle as the front office scrambles to stabilize the back end of a rotation featuring Trevor Rogers, Brandon Young, Shane Baz, and Chris Bassitt.

An Inning-Heavy Return Ends in the Medical Room The timing could hardly be worse for a Baltimore squad fighting to solidify its postseason positioning. The right-hander surrendered five earned runs across just three frames in a 7-3 defeat to the Blue Jays, culminating in a sudden shift to the 15-day injured list on Sunday morning. The physical breakdown follows a grueling ramp-up period. Having undergone Tommy John surgery in June 2024, Bradish managed only 32 frames in 2025 and 39.1 frames during his abbreviated return year. Pushing past that threshold to reach 155 innings in 2026 proved to be an immense physical hurdle. Yet, when queried by reporters about whether fatigue played a role in his late-season struggles, Bradish pushed back against the narrative.

Digging Into the Recent Tape and Performance Metrics But the advanced metrics and game logs tell a more complicated story about a pitcher grinding through the dog days of September. Over his final nine appearances of the 2026 campaign, Bradish surrendered at least five earned runs in three of those outings. Even more telling for pitching coaches tracking arm speed and velocity retention, he failed to work past the fifth inning in five of those same starts. Season Innings Pitched Status / Injury Note 2024 39.1 Underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2025 32.0 Limited rehab and recovery assignments 2026 155.0 Placed on 15-day IL on Sept. 14 (lower abdominal discomfort) Manager Craig Albernaz noted following Sunday’s 8-1 series finale loss to Toronto that Bradish had been managing the abdominal discomfort for a brief period prior to the final diagnosis. The right-hander was scheduled to fly immediately back to Baltimore to undergo formal imaging to determine the exact severity of the strain.

Rotation Reshuffling for the Stretch Run To backfill the active roster, Baltimore recalled right-hander Yaramil Hiraldo from Triple-A Norfolk. However, Hiraldo represents bullpen depth rather than a direct solution to take Bradish’s turn every fifth day. Albernaz kept his cards close to his chest when pressed on who will absorb the vacated workload, stating simply that the replacement plan remains “TBD.” Photo: mlb.com The remaining core of the Orioles’ starting staff must now shoulder an extra burden. Left-hander Trevor Rogers—who took the ball for Sunday’s series finale—joins righties Brandon Young, Shane Baz, and Chris Bassitt in carrying the rotation through the final weeks of the regular season. For a front office that built its contender status on pitching depth, navigating this absence without sacrificing run prevention will define whether Baltimore secures its desired playoff seed.

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