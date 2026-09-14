BigBear.ai vs. AI Competitors: Investment Analysis and Revenue Trends

Analyzing the quarterly revenue trajectories of BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) and Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) reveals diverging fortunes in the artificial intelligence sector, as software-driven government contractors face uneven sales cycles while specialized hardware providers post top-line figures despite ongoing margin pressures.

The Bottom Line Divergent Models: BigBear.ai relies on government software contracts, whereas Cerebras Systems commands data center hardware revenue.

BigBear.ai relies on government software contracts, whereas Cerebras Systems commands data center hardware revenue. Margin Realities: Both companies struggle with profitability, posting steep operating margins of -74% and -265% respectively for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Both companies struggle with profitability, posting steep operating margins of -74% and -265% respectively for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. Growth Volatility: Cerebras generates higher aggregate quarterly sales, though it recently experienced a hardware-driven dip to $180.1 million in Q2 2026.

Decoding the Top-Line Divergence in AI Infrastructure

Revenue serves as the foundational metric for investors tracking early-stage technology firms. It strips away the noise of corporate taxes, legal fees, and routine overhead to expose the raw capital a business draws from core operations. When examining public filings from SEC records and corporate disclosures, the operational split between BigBear.ai and Cerebras Systems highlights two distinct avenues for capitalizing on enterprise artificial intelligence.

Here is the math. Over a span from late 2024 through mid-2026, the scale of operations between the two entities diverges. While BigBear.ai generates revenue primarily via predictive modeling and security consulting services, Cerebras Systems pulls in revenue by shipping specialized computing hardware and software to data centers.

Calendar Quarter BigBear.ai Revenue Cerebras Systems Revenue Q3 2024 N/A N/A Q4 2024 N/A N/A Q1 2025 N/A N/A Q2 2025 N/A N/A Q3 2025 N/A N/A Q4 2025 N/A N/A Q1 2026 N/A N/A Q2 2026 N/A $180.1 million

Software Volatility Versus Hardware Scale

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding stability and execution. BigBear.ai experienced several recent quarters of year-over-year sales declines before breaking the trend in the second quarter of 2026 with a 13% growth spike over the prior-year period. According to corporate filings, that bounce was catalyzed by its acquisition of Ask Sage, an AI platform tailored to the needs of governments.

Photo: europesays.com

Conversely, Cerebras Systems enjoyed a steady upward trajectory in sales before contracting to $180.1 million in Q2 2026. Market analysts attribute that quarterly dip to a drop in hardware sales. Even with the sequential cooling, year-over-year figures remained higher than 2025 benchmarks, proving sustained market demand for its specialized AI offerings.

At the same time, maintaining rapid expansion requires immense capital. Regulatory filings for the period ending June 30, 2026, outline stark operational strains. BigBear.ai reported an operating margin of -74%, while Cerebras Systems posted an operating margin of -265% alongside ongoing scrutiny from multiple legal investigations regarding potential securities law violations.

Strategic Implications for Institutional Portfolios

The contrast in quarterly performance underscores a broader macroeconomic reality for enterprise technology allocation.

Photo: fool.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.