Paul Seixas Confident for Worlds After Making ‘Mistakes’ at GP Montréal

Despite the tactical miscalculation, the 19-year-old expressed confidence that this high-level rehearsal will sharpen his form ahead of the upcoming World Championships.

Fantasy & Market Impact Worlds Stock Rising: Seixas remains a high-value prospect for the upcoming World Championships following a stellar debut Tour de France and strong North American block form.

Seixas remains a high-value prospect for the upcoming World Championships following a stellar debut Tour de France and strong North American block form. Rivalry Watch: Isaac del Toro and Remco Evenepoel emerge as primary benchmark figures heading into the tactical preparation window for the rainbow jersey.

The Anatomy of a Tactical Miscalculation in Montréal

In the closing kilometers of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, the race distilled into an expected duel. Decathlon CMA CGM’s Paul Seixas found himself in the winning move alongside UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Isaac del Toro. But the final drag up Park Avenue exposed the tactical gap between the teenage prodigy and his more seasoned breakaway companion.

Seixas launched his effort on the final climb, but the tape tells a different story regarding his efficiency. “I wanted to try in the end on the last climb, but I was not having the legs to jump him, and also I was not smart enough to be in [Del Toro’s] wheel before the climb,” Seixas admitted in the post-race press conference, according to Cyclingnews. Del Toro executed a masterclass in energy conservation, catching Seixas off guard as the French rider momentarily lost track of the distance markers on the false-flat drag.

On that occasion, he expended unnecessary kilojoules chasing breaks across the circuit rather than preserving his anaerobic reserves for the decisive selection.

Embracing Strategic Errors Ahead of the World Championships

Rather than lamenting a missed WorldTour victory, Seixas framed the podium finish as a calculated reconnaissance mission. Entering the race with fluctuating heart-rate responses before finding his rhythm as the pace intensified, the 19-year-old viewed the contest as a necessary stress-test.

Photo: cyclingmagazine.ca

“I was here to make mistakes to see how it goes, and of course I have some things in the back of my mind to keep to the Worlds. If you play all your cards today, the adversity knows, so I need to keep some in my mind,” Seixas explained to Cyclingnews. By keeping his full tactical repertoire concealed, Seixas avoided showing his entire hand to the broader peloton just two weeks before the rainbow jersey battle.

Rider Team GP de Montréal Result Key Post-Race Metric / Status Isaac del Toro UAE Team Emirates-XRG 1st Superior tactical positioning in final sprint Paul Seixas Decathlon CMA CGM 2nd Refining closing punch ahead of Worlds Brandon McNulty UAE Team Emirates-XRG 3rd Highlighting 14-day form volatility

The Two-Week Window and Peloton Form Lines

Following a breakthrough campaign that featured a fourth-place finish in his debut Tour de France, Seixas’s physical ceiling is no longer in question. The focus now shifts entirely to micro-adjustments in punch, positioning, and anaerobic recovery over the next fortnight.

Photo: yahoo.com

Third-place finisher Brandon McNulty weighed in on the volatility of late-season athletic conditioning. “I know for me personally, after a couple races, [for] the next [few] weeks I can be at a completely different level.”

With heavy-hitters like Del Toro and Remco Evenepoel displaying formidable power in the Canadian Classics, Seixas recognizes that physical form is only half the battle. As the calendar ticks down to the World Championships road race on September 27, the French camp must translate these hard-earned tactical lessons into a winning formula.

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