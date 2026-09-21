CFIB Urges Federal Government to Lower Small Business Costs

Fewer than one in five Canadian business owners would advise starting a venture in the current economic climate, according to data released in September by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). Citing surging operational costs, heavy tax burdens, and the current economic situation, the national business group is urging Ottawa to lower taxes and reduce red tape as Parliament reconvenes.

For small business operators, the convergence of macroeconomic strain and regulatory friction creates a high-stakes environment. While entrepreneurs traditionally drive regional employment and market innovation, chronic cash flow constraints and unpredictable fiscal policies have transformed new enterprise creation into a high-risk financial undertaking. Understanding the structural pillars of this economic slowdown requires examining both financial metrics and systemic operational barriers.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Operational Cost Pressures: Approximately 90% of surveyed business owners cite the cost of doing business as a primary deterrent against launching new ventures.

Approximately 90% of surveyed business owners cite the cost of doing business as a primary deterrent against launching new ventures. Tax and Regulatory Burden: Nearly 73% point to high taxes, with many advocating for specific structural adjustments like lowered federal small business tax rates.

Nearly 73% point to high taxes, with many advocating for specific structural adjustments like lowered federal small business tax rates. Reinvestment Bottlenecks: Financial strain directly restricts wage growth and debt remediation, slowing broader economic productivity.

The Economic Anatomy of Small Business Distress

Data compiled from the CFIB’s September surveys—capturing responses from 1,547 business owners—reveals that only 18% of proprietors would encourage someone to open a business today. This figure reflects deep-seated anxieties over immediate viability. According to Corinne Pohlmann, Executive Vice-President of Advocacy at CFIB, small businesses face persistent hardships that impair their ability to operate and invest, which subsequently drags down national productivity.

The primary catalysts for this pessimism are multifaceted. Survey metrics indicate that 76% of respondents view the overarching economic situation as hostile to new market entrants. Furthermore, 90% highlight the escalating cost of doing business. These variables interact directly with consumer purchasing power and supply chain expenditures, narrowing profit margins to unsustainable levels.

Primary Business Deterrent Percentage of Surveyed Owners Proposed Policy Remedy Cost of Doing Business 90% Address rising prices, eliminate carbon tax Current Economic Situation 76% Improve economic climate, lower regulatory burden High Tax Burden 73% Reduce small business tax rate from 9% to 8%

Taxation structures compound these operational difficulties. Christina Santini, CFIB’s director of national affairs, noted that the federal government should prioritize domestic small- and medium-sized enterprises over large foreign multinationals. Data shows that 59% of owners struggle specifically with taxes, while 51% grapple with daily operational costs. A reduction of the small business tax rate from 9% to 8%—a policy that would impact more than 830,000 businesses—would retain approximately $610 million within the small business ecosystem.

Fiscal Policy Adjustments and Reinvestment Potential

When evaluating how capital retention influences economic health, survey findings demonstrate clear pathways for relief funds. If governments successfully reduce the overall burden of taxes and fees, roughly 56% of business owners report they would allocate savings toward increasing employee compensation. Additionally, 54% would pay down existing business debt, and 46% would pursue direct business expansion.

Photo: cfib-fcei.ca

To achieve these outcomes, the CFIB has issued concrete policy recommendations for the federal government. These proposals include lowering Employment Insurance premiums for smaller employers, increasing the Canada Pension Plan Basic Exemption Amount, and eliminating the carbon tax entirely. The group also urges lawmakers to reconsider planned capital gains changes by repealing the increase in the general inclusion rate to 66.7%. Raising the small business deduction threshold to $700,000 and indexing these limits to inflation represent additional measures aimed at stabilizing the sector.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The Path Forward for Market Stability

Addressing the reluctance to start new businesses requires systemic alignment between fiscal policy and operational relief. With nearly 20,000 signatures garnered on CFIB petitions advocating for cost reduction since the start of the year, pressure on lawmakers continues to mount. Whether federal authorities adopt targeted tax rate reductions or comprehensive red tape eliminations will dictate the trajectory of entrepreneurial confidence and broader economic recovery in the coming fiscal quarters.

Why the federal budget is lacking support for small businesses: CFIB

References

Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). “Only 18% of business owners would advise someone to start a business; government must do more to address rising small business costs.” September 2024.

CFIB Your Voice Survey Data. Methodology and sample size metrics for June, August, and September 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or medical advice. Consult appropriate licensed professionals for guidance regarding specific business or health concerns.