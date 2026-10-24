Home » Technology » Charli XCX To Cameo In Martin Scorsese Movie What Happens At Night

Pop artist Charli xcx has secured a cameo role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming European-set drama What Happens At Night, rounding out a packed year of acting projects following her post-Brat era, avclub.com reported.

What Happens At Night Brings A European Cast Together

Scorsese’s upcoming feature stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as an American couple traveling to Europe to adopt a child. As the couple struggles to claim the child, the narrative forces them into deep self-reflection where they ultimately realize how little they know about themselves. The synopsis outlines a psychological journey through an unfamiliar landscape.

Charli xcx discusses featuring Martin Scorsese on the cover art of her upcoming album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’:“His knowledge of film is just encyclopedic – it’s crazy. His mission in film restoration is very inspiring. I mean, he’s also Martin Scorsese. Do you know what I mean?” pic.twitter.com/nS7egAqS9S — https://x.com/FilmUpdates/status/2072078363683099010

Charli xcx joins an ensemble cast that features Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris. While specific character details remain tightly under wraps, industry observers anticipate that the British pop star will portray a European character. The project marks Scorsese’s first narrative feature since his Best Picture-nominated Killers Of The Flower Moon, and notably his first cinematic venture since publicly throwing his backing behind a controversial artificial intelligence product.

Charli xcx Expands Her Filmography Across Diverse Projects

The Scorsese cameo is the latest in a rapid expansion of film credits for the artist. Earlier this year, she starred in The Moment, a mockumentary chronicling her Brat Tour.

Her expanding slate also includes roles in Faces Of Death, I Want Your Sex, Erupcja, 100 Nights Of Hero, and an upcoming feature directed by Takashi Miike. This cinematic pivot follows months after Charli tapped Scorsese to embody the abstract concept of “film” for the album art of her release Music, Fashion, Film.

Production Timelines And Unanswered Questions

Neither Scorsese nor the production studios have announced a public release date for What Happens At Night. Principal photography details remain scarce, leaving the exact scale of Charli xcx’s screen time and the precise shooting schedule unconfirmed.