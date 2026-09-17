Chef Sultan Ahmed Blends Pakistani Recipes With Wisconsin Produce in Zameen

Rooting Pakistani Flavors in Midwestern Soil

For Madison restaurateur Sultan Ahmed, the recipes inside his debut cookbook, Zameen: Pakistani Roots, Wisconsin Soil , refuse to bow to the modern cultural obsession with 15-minute weeknight dinners. Set for release on September 20 by Wauwatosa-based Orange Hat Publishing, the volume marries the intricate spice profiles of Pakistan with agricultural mainstays native to Wisconsin, such as walleye, Yukon Gold potatoes, beets, parsnips, and turnips.

Ahmed, who emigrated to the United States from Karachi in 1998 and owns the east-side Madison establishment Sultan, chose the Urdu word zameen —meaning land—with intentionality. “We want to highlight Wisconsin agriculture,” Ahmed told WPR’s “Wisconsin Today”. He argues that a cuisine is fundamentally defined by the earth it is cultivated on.

Pushing Back Against the 15-Minute Meal Culture

Developing the book took about six months, relying on collaboration with photographer Kayla Gendron and the kitchen team at Sultan. Ahmed makes no apologies for demanding patience from home cooks. Instead, he positions the work as a deliberate counter-narrative to fast-cooking media.

“We live in a world that increasingly demands a quicker pace, right?” Ahmed noted during his interview with WPR. “Cooking that produces depth of flavor takes time, it takes effort, and it takes intention … (these recipes) are intended to teach you technique as well.” Captimes notes that Thomas Keller’s renowned The French Laundry Cookbook served as a primary artistic inspiration for the project.

Rather than simplifying or diluting South Asian cooking for an uninitiated Western palate, Ahmed sought to add his own voice to an evolving culinary lexicon. The book avoids treating Pakistani food as merely rustic home cooking, leaning instead into modern interpretations, deconstructions, and fusion concepts.

The Mechanics of Spice and Precision Plating

For readers diving into Zameen , the barrier to entry isn’t a simple trip to the spice aisle. Ahmed explicitly urges home cooks to abandon pre-ground spices in favor of whole seeds, pods, and roots. Because aromatic oils evaporate rapidly once a spice is pulverized, he advocates for fresh grinding using regional staples like Tellicherry peppercorns, turmeric, and various chili powders.

Photo: captimes.com

Furthermore, the cookbook relies on metric weights for ingredients and proportions measured in parts—such as three parts Kashmiri chili powder, two parts fenugreek powder, and one part turmeric. This framework forces cooks to engage their senses, taste deliberately, and trust their instincts rather than relying strictly on blunt measurements.

The complexity scales upward across different chapters. Dishes range from approachable curries to complex, multi-component recipes like cured fish and oyster chaat—a level-three challenge that requires meticulous plating, a technique rare in traditional South Asian cookery.

Serving the Super Fans With Restaurant Heavy Hitters

While the cookbook functions as a technical masterclass, it also serves as an open-source manual for loyal patrons of Ahmed’s Madison restaurant. Die-hard fans will recognize several signature menu items detailed within its pages.

Photo: diningandcooking.com

Among those heavy hitters is nihari , the slow-cooked, bone-in beef shank dish Ahmed describes as the king of Pakistani braises. Other prominent inclusions feature the Murgh Karahi, named for the shallow wok in which it simmers, and enduring restaurant staples like the Shahi tukray bread pudding and the Murgh Makhani French toast.

Ahmed plans to celebrate the official release with a book launch party on Saturday, September 26, hosted directly at his Madison restaurant. For local home cooks willing to trade convenience for profound flavor, Zameen offers an uncompromising roadmap to bridging two distinct culinary worlds.

How do you approach the balance between time-intensive cooking traditions and a busy modern schedule? Share your thoughts below.