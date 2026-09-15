Patricio Guzmán, Chilean Documentarian of Allende and Pinochet, Dies at 85

Guzmán passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind an artistic legacy. Recognized internationally across major festivals including Cannes and Berlin, he spent years building a cinematic archive dedicated to defeating national amnesia. His work is considered one of the most significant political documentaries in cinematic history.

The Foundation of ‘The Battle of Chile’

Born in Santiago on August 11, 1941, Guzmán is known for his five-hour trilogy, The Battle of Chile (La batalla de Chile), filmed between 1972 and 1973. The trilogy captured the socio-political landscape of Salvador Allende’s socialist administration up to the coup d’état on September 11, 1973, which resulted in Allende’s assassination.

Following the military takeover, Guzmán himself was arrested and subjected to mock executions.

Exile, Memory, and the Andean Witness

Guzmán’s subsequent decades in exile—living across Cuba, Spain, and eventually France—never dulled his preoccupation with his homeland’s history. He continued to interrogate the past through documentary works such as In the Name of God (1987), which examined the Catholic Church’s role under the dictatorship, and Salvador Allende (2004).

In 2010, the Cannes Film Festival selected his feature Nostalgia for the Light, which evoked the sequels of the dictatorship through astronomy. States that bury their past crimes fall behind.

He continued this thematic exploration with The Cordillera of Dreams (2019), which won the L’Œil d’or for best documentary at Cannes, casting the Andes mountain range as an immutable witness to years of political repression on the South American continent. His final cinematic statement, My Imaginary Country (2022), turned its lens toward the social revolt that shook Chile in 2019.

A Family Album for a Nation

Throughout his career, Guzmán viewed the cinematic medium as an essential registry.

Photo: lapresse.ca

He also described his craft with a poetic metaphor: Documentary is a net that you cast and from which you pull out what interests you. Through this exercise, one can account for the state of mind of a country.

With his passing, Latin America loses a cultural guardian. Through a body of work that refused to let history be erased, Guzmán ensured that Chile’s journey remains illuminated on screen. How do you think modern cinema can best carry forward the torch of historical memory in an era of digital distraction? Share your thoughts below.