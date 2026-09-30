Chilean marine corps platoon demonstrates capabilities at Unitas LXVII

The Chilean Navy’s Marine Corps platoon recently put its expeditionary capabilities on full display during a complex multinational landing exercise at Salinas de Huacho, marking a standout moment in the ongoing Unitas LXVII naval maneuvers hosted by Peru.

Deploying the Multinational Amphibious Force from the BAP Paita

On September 30, 2026, the Unitas LXVII exercise brought together naval forces under the unifying motto “United by the Sea.” This year’s iteration of the world’s oldest continuous multinational maritime event spans diverse operational environments, ranging from Pacific coastal waters deep into the Amazon basin, while incorporating cybersecurity drills and a historic inaugural lacustrine phase on Lake Titicaca.

During the amphibious assault sequence, the Chilean Marine Corps contingent launched directly from the Peruvian Navy’s multi-purpose vessel BAP Paita (AMP-157). Utilizing Zodiac tactical watercraft, the troops moved swiftly from the second unit of the Pisco class toward the shore, operating alongside counterparts from Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, and other participating nations.

Coordinated Fires and Mechanized Integration on Playa Roja

Once ashore at Playa Roja, the Chilean forces seamlessly integrated their tactical movements with the mechanized strength of the Peruvian Navy’s LAV II armored vehicles. The landing operation relied heavily on a complex multi-layered support umbrella designed to simulate high-intensity combat conditions.

Naval gunfire support units stationed offshore rained suppression fire into the designated sector, working in tandem with land-based 122 mm D-30 towed howitzers. Overhead, the Peruvian Air Force’s Air Group No. 11 provided critical close air support with two Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft, ensuring the beachhead remained secure against simulated defensive positions.

Consolidating the Beachhead and Sustaining the Force

The carefully timed tactical sequence culminated in an advanced envelopment maneuver. Following the successful securing of the beachhead, participating forces executed logistical sustainment projections to demonstrate an uninterrupted operational pipeline.

By maintaining a continuous flow of troops, tactical vehicles, and vital resupply lines from sea to land, the multinational landing force underscored its ability to sustain high-tempo combat operations far from home ports. As Unitas LXVII continues to test military interoperability across South America’s most challenging terrains, deployments like this reinforce the operational readiness and coordination binding regional naval alliances.