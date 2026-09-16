China and ASEAN Urge Free Trade and Regional Stability in Beijing Talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Beijing to reinforce regional stability, defend multilateral free trade, and accelerate South China Sea Code of Conduct negotiations, setting a strategic roadmap as both sides approach the fifth anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Deepening Diplomatic Ties in Beijing

Earlier, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sat down with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in the Chinese capital. According to official foreign ministry records, Wang emphasized that China consistently treats ASEAN as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.

Wang pointed directly to the Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries, reiterating a mutual commitment to amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness. But there is a delicate diplomatic balance at play. As ASEAN looks toward celebrating the fifth anniversary of its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, both parties are eager to prove that regional multilateralism can withstand external shocks.

Defending Free Trade Against Tariff Pressures

Economic cooperation remains the anchor of the relationship, yet storm clouds are gathering on the global trade horizon. Wang warned against the weaponization of economic policy, stating explicitly that the abuse of tariffs undermines World Trade Organization rules, destabilizes global supply chains, and harms legitimate development rights. According to the same official readouts, Wang insisted that the world must not return to the law of the jungle.

To insulate the region, China and ASEAN are leaning heavily on existing frameworks. Both leaders called for safeguarding the integrity of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area alongside the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

To put this economic gravity into perspective, consider the foundational architecture underpinning modern trade and security across the region:

Framework / Initiative Core Objective Strategic Focus RCEP Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Upholding multilateral free trade and supply chain stability DOC / COC Declaration on Conduct / Code of Conduct Managing maritime disputes in the South China Sea via dual-track approach ASEAN-China Strategic Partnership Comprehensive bilateral cooperation Deepening diplomatic synergy and regional economic integration

Navigating Maritime Tensions and Regional Flashpoints

Economics cannot entirely divorce itself from security. On the maritime front, both sides addressed the long-running friction in the South China Sea. Wang and Kao stressed the urgent need to fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and complete negotiations on the Code of Conduct (COC) on schedule. They reaffirmed their reliance on a “dual-track approach” to manage maritime disputes constructively.

Beyond maritime lanes, regional diplomacy faced unexpected tests on land. Wang voiced deep concern over recent border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand that resulted in casualties, attributing the underlying friction to historical legacies left by Western colonizers. Kao expressed confidence that the leaders involved possess the necessary political wisdom to resolve the dispute, endorsing the feasibility of the “ASEAN way” of quiet mediation and political settlement. Beijing offered to maintain an impartial stance and assist in de-escalating tensions.

The Road Ahead for Beijing and Southeast Asia

Secretary-General Kao offered a positive evaluation of bilateral achievements during the talks, thanking Beijing for its support of ASEAN centrality.

Yet, maintaining this equilibrium requires constant diplomatic maintenance. As major forces in the Global South, Beijing and the member states of ASEAN must prove that consensus-driven diplomacy can resolve localized border disputes and prevent external economic fragmentation. Will this renewed commitment to the “ASEAN way” prove robust enough to withstand great-power competition in the years ahead? The answer will likely shape the economic and security reality of the entire Indo-Pacific.