China’s Z.AI Raises $5 Billion via Share Placement and Convertible Bonds

The capital injection funds next-generation model research and computing infrastructure as Chinese AI firms race to compete with larger U.S. rivals.

Structuring the $5 Billion Capital Stack

According to the Hong Kong stock exchange filing, Z.AI launched the twin offerings on Friday. The company issued 21.97 million new Hong Kong shares at HK$714 ($91.05) apiece. That price marked a 10% discount relative to the stock’s closing mark of HK$793 on Friday.

Concurrently, the firm pulled in 20.14 billion yuan ($3 billion) via zero-coupon bonds due in September 2027. These yuan-denominated notes will settle in U.S. dollars and were issued at 100.5% of their face value. Here is the math: the initial conversion price is set at HK$892.50, establishing a 25% premium over the share placement price of HK$714.

Furthermore, the issuing terms include a redemption clause. Z.AI retains the right to redeem all—but not a portion—of the bonds starting February 18, 2027. This applies if its shares trade at or above 130% of the conversion price for 20 out of 30 trading days.