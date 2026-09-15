Cho Gue-sung’s Two Assists Lead Midtjylland to 4-1 Win Over Brondby

South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, recently named to Robert Moreno’s first national team roster, delivered a pair of crucial assists to help FC Midtjylland secure a 4-1 victory over Brøndby at the MCH Arena on Jan. 15. The win extended Midtjylland’s unbeaten run to eight matches in the Danish Superliga.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Squad Valuation: Midtjylland’s commanding 4-1 home rout keeps them firmly in second place on 18 points, maintaining direct pressure on table leaders F.C. Copenhagen in the Superliga title race.

Tactical Deployment and the Midfield Shift

Starting as an attacking midfielder in a 3-4-1-2 shape, Cho acted as the tactical fulcrum between Midtjylland’s double-pivot and the front line.

The tactical value of Cho’s movement was evident early. In the 20th minute, a clever back-header from a long goal kick unlocked Friday Etim, though the strike was eventually chalked off by the video assistant referee for offside. But Cho’s creative vision could not be denied for long. In the 23rd minute, he received a vertical feed in central space, drove toward the right edge of the penalty box, and threaded a precise through-ball nutmegging defender Jordi Vanlerberghe to set up Stanley Iheanacho’s opener.

Sustaining Pressure in the Danish Superliga Title Race

Brøndby threatened a comeback when they halved the deficit in the 69th minute, shifting the momentum of the fixture. Yet, Midtjylland’s tactical discipline under pressure prevented any collapse. Cho restored the vital two-goal cushion shortly after. When a deflected cross fell near the top of the box, Cho attacked the second ball with a driven right-footed shot, which Iheanacho intelligently redirected past the keeper.

Photo: en.sedaily.com

The data underscores Midtjylland’s early-season resilience. With five wins and three draws through eight rounds, the Herning-based club sits on 18 points, trailing Copenhagen by three points while holding a one-point cushion over third-place FC Nordsjaelland. Magnus Jensen added a late exclamation point in the 89th minute, rounding out a 4-1 scoreline that reflects both clinical finishing and sustained territorial dominance.

Danish Superliga Standings Context (Top Tier) Position Club Played Points 1 FC Copenhagen 8 21 2 FC Midtjylland 8 18 3 FC Nordsjaelland 8 17

Squad Depth and European Ambitions

Balancing domestic obligations with continental competition remains the ultimate test for any Superliga contender. Midtjylland’s ability to integrate new faces—such as recent loanee Hong Hyun-seok, who was left off the game-day roster for this fixture—demonstrates the roster flexibility required to navigate a rigorous fixture calendar. Cho’s transition from traditional centre-forward duties to a playmaking midfield role highlights his tactical adaptability, offering technical security in tight spaces.

Photo: koreaherald.com

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