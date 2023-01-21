Clothing kiosk on fire on the afternoon of the 30th of Tet

On the afternoon of January 21 (on the afternoon of the 30th of Tet), a fire broke out on the 2nd floor of kiosk 02/142 Thanh Thien Street, Le Loi Ward, Bac Giang City (Bac Giang). Police force for fire prevention and fighting and rescue and rescue of the City Police and the Provincial Police were present in time to fight the fire.

At about 3:20 pm on January 21, Ms. Than Thi Thu Huong, the owner of a clothing kiosk at 02/142 Thanh Thien Street, Le Loi Ward, was selling goods on the first floor when she noticed a burning smell. Running up to check, she discovered a fire burning from a wooden loft on the 2nd floor.

Right after that, Mrs. Huong used a fire extinguisher and shouted for help from people around. According to Ms. Huong, the cause of the fire may have been her son playing with the fire, leading to the area where the votive paper was stored.

The fire did not cause damage to people; Insignificant property damage.

Receiving information from the people, just a few minutes later, the Fire Prevention and Fighting Police Team (Bac Giang City Police) and the Police Department for fire prevention, fighting and rescue (Bac Giang City Police Department) Provincial Police) sent 17 officers and soldiers and a fire truck to the scene.

The fire was quickly handled without causing a large fire or spreading fire; No human damage. Burnt property is old clothes, insignificant value.

Through the above incident, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Ngoc Tu, Captain of the Police Team of Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue (Bac Giang City Police) advised people during the Lunar New Year to raise their vigilance and be careful. beware of fire sources; ensure a safe distance when burning votive papers on New Year’s Eve.