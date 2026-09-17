Consumer Council Warns Against Manipulative Design in Subscription Cancellations

Norway’s Consumer Council, Forbrukerrådet, has raised alarms over deceptive user interface strategies deployed by subscription-based businesses, highlighting how companies utilize manipulative design to obstruct contract cancellations.

The Bottom Line Friction Tactics: Consumer advocates report use of multi-step barriers, hidden cancellation menus, and mandatory retention screens designed to stall contract terminations.

Consumer advocates report use of multi-step barriers, hidden cancellation menus, and mandatory retention screens designed to stall contract terminations. Regulatory Scrutiny: Forbrukerrådet emphasizes that digital service providers must ensure cancellation pathways match the simplicity of initial signup procedures.

Forbrukerrådet emphasizes that digital service providers must ensure cancellation pathways match the simplicity of initial signup procedures. Corporate Response: Subscription operators, including TV 2 and EVO, defend their multi-step offboarding flows as customer service tools rather than deliberate hurdles.

Decoding the Friction Economy in Subscription Models

While acquiring a digital subscription typically requires a single click, exiting the agreement often demands navigating a labyrinth of alternative offers, retention pitches, and obscure menu hierarchies.

Consumer lawyer Nora Wennberg Gløersen of Forbrukerrådet notes that the agency’s guidance service handles a high volume of complaints regarding these administrative barriers. “Some companies use what we call manipulative design to make it unnecessarily difficult to cancel a subscription,” Gløersen explains. These tactics frequently include hiding termination buttons deep inside secondary submenus, forcing consumers through multiple intermediary screens, or requiring telephone contact through customer service queues.

Corporate Defenses and Offboarding Metrics

Industry participants reject the characterization that their interface designs are intentionally deceptive, pointing instead to user utility and flexible account management options. Fitness operator EVO utilizes an offboarding process that introduces membership freezes and training program reviews before a customer can finalize a cancellation.

Andreas Skjetne, commercial director at EVO, states that the inclusion of a freeze option is designed to inform members of alternatives they may not realize exist. “Based on experiences from customer service, many do not know that it is a possibility to freeze and that this is perceived as a better alternative than cancellation,” Skjetne notes. The company enforces a one-month paid notice period, which management defends as a mechanism to balance administrative simplicity with member flexibility.

Similarly, media platforms face scrutiny over the time required to terminate streaming services. At TV 2 Play, offboarding flows routinely present alternative subscription tiers or content packages before reaching the final termination prompt. Tara Salarinezhad Nilsen, head of communications at TV 2, reports that the company actively monitors offboarding duration. “We monitor figures that tell us how long customers spend on average to cancel, to ensure that the process does not become too cumbersome,” Nilsen states, adding that the average cancellation duration stands at 35 seconds.

Regulatory Frameworks and Compliance Boundaries

The legal landscape governing contract termination draws a line between digital media services and physical facilities like fitness centers. For digital products, regulations dictate symmetry between onboarding and offboarding. As Gløersen outlines, “You must always be able to cancel these agreements in the same way they were entered into. If you ordered the service online, you must be able to cancel online.”

Fitness centers operate under different regulatory parameters, but they remain bound by the Marketing Control Act, which prohibits aggressive and unreasonable commercial practices. Agreements must remain balanced, transparent, and easily understood. For everyday users navigating these systems, clarity remains the primary objective. As consumer Edward Ekeberg Gibbons observed after encountering unexpected billing following an attempted cancellation with EVO, transparency in offboarding is critical.

Subscription Offboarding Metrics and Comparison Company / Entity Service Type Reported Offboarding Duration / Notice Period Primary Retention Mechanism EVO Fitness Center 1-month paid notice period Membership freeze proposals, workout history warnings TV 2 Play Streaming Media 35 seconds on average Alternative tier presentations, package switching Forbrukerrådet Consumer Regulatory Body N/A Monitoring multi-step friction and dark patterns

Market Implications for Recurring Revenue Models